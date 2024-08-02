Cabinet Approves 8 'Important' High-Speed Road Corridor Projects To Reduce Congestions Across Country

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved eight key national High-Speed Road Corridor Projects which will spread over 936 kilometres and will be undertaken at a total cost of Rs 50,655 crore.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a press briefing that the eight important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km approved by the Cabinet will be built with an aim to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country.
The implementation of these eight projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore mandays of direct and indirect employment, an official statement said.
The projects include- 6-Lane Agra-Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor,
4-Lane Kharagpur - Moregram National High-Speed Corridor,
6-Lane Tharad - Deesa - Mehsana - Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor,
4-lane Ayodhya Ring Road,
4-Lane Section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi National Highspeed Corridor and
6-Lane Kanpur Ring Road.
Vaishnaw said that "140 crore Indians gave PM Modi a historic mandate" and thanked them for the government returning to power for a third consecutive term after 60 years.
"For Ayodhya's all-round development, a ring road project has been approved. This is a 68-km project at an investment of nearly Rs 4,000 crore," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.