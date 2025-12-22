Air India Boeing 777 Returns to Delhi After Right Engine Issue On Mumbai Flight

Air India said the decision to turn back followed standard operating procedures; the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Returning For Diwali, Hundreds Stranded In Italy As Air India Cancels Flight
representational image | File Photo
  • Mumbai-bound flight AI887, carrying around 335 passengers, made an emergency return to Delhi after the crew detected low oil pressure in the right-hand engine shortly after take-off.

  • The Boeing 777-300 ER, which had been airborne for nearly an hour, is undergoing inspections.

  • The airline has arranged alternative flights for affected passengers.

A Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777 aircraft was forced to return to Delhi on Monday morning after developing a technical issue with its right engine, sources said.

The flight, carrying around 335 passengers, remained airborne for nearly an hour before making an emergency landing at the national capital.

“The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure,” Air India said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident, the airline said, while expressing regret over the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen situation.

A source in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft made an air turn-back after the flight crew observed low engine oil pressure in the right-hand engine during flap retraction after take-off.

The oil pressure reportedly dropped to zero and an inspection is currently under way. The source added that a review of previous records did not point to any abnormal oil consumption.

Air India said the aircraft is undergoing the required checks and alternative arrangements have been made to fly the passengers to Mumbai.

Flight AI887 was operated using a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft and took off at around 6.30 am, remaining in the air for about an hour, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Published At:
