IndiGo, Air India Warn Of Flight Delays Over A320 Software Upgrade

EASA/Airbus mandates ELAC fixes before next flight after JetBlue's October pitch-down scare from solar radiation data corruption; 200-250 Indian planes grounded 2-3 hours each.
340 of 480 A320s need updates, causing delays/cancellations; airline offers rebooking aid, expects normalcy by Dec 1-2 via app checks.
Partial fleet realignments lead to longer turnarounds; Express impacts 31 jets minimally; DGCA oversees as safety trumps schedules in peak travel.
IndiGo and Air India, along with Air India Express, issued urgent advisories on Saturday, November 29, alerting passengers to expect delays and potential cancellations due to a mandatory software and hardware upgrade on their Airbus A320 family aircraft, stemming from a European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) emergency airworthiness directive. The upgrade addresses a critical vulnerability where intense solar radiation could corrupt flight control data in the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC), risking uncommanded pitch-down events, as highlighted by an October 30 incident on a JetBlue A320 that injured 15 passengers during a diversion to Tampa.
Airbus's directive mandates that affected aircraft install a serviceable ELAC or perform realignments before their next flight, impacting over 6,000 flights. "Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates... some flights may see slight schedule changes," IndiGo posted on X, emphasizing 24/7 support for rebookings.
Air India echoed the sentiment, stating the realignment on part of its fleet "will result in longer turnaround time and delays," regretting inconvenience and directing travelers to check status via app or helpline 011-69329333. Air India Express confirmed 31 aircraft affected but minimal disruptions through swift action, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitors compliance to prioritize safety during peak season. Globally, Lufthansa anticipates limited weekend cancellations, easyJet targets normal Saturday ops post-updates, and Vueling braces for A320neo interruptions, though United and Brazil's Azul report no impact.
As carriers race to retrofit amid the holiday rush, Airbus stressed that "safety is paramount," with operations normalizing early next week despite the inconvenience to millions of flyers worldwide.