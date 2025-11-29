IndiGo, Air India Warn Of Flight Delays Over A320 Software Upgrade

Air India echoed the sentiment, stating the realignment on part of its fleet "will result in longer turnaround time and delays," regretting inconvenience and directing travelers to check status via app or helpline 011-69329333. Air India Express confirmed 31 aircraft affected but minimal disruptions through swift action, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitors compliance to prioritize safety during peak season. Globally, Lufthansa anticipates limited weekend cancellations, easyJet targets normal Saturday ops post-updates, and Vueling braces for A320neo interruptions, though United and Brazil's Azul report no impact.