IndiGo Cancels 80 Flights As Dense Fog Disrupts Operations

Low Visibility At Delhi Airport Accounts For Nearly Half The Cancellations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
IndiGo Cancels 80 Flights As Dense Fog Disrupts Operations
IndiGo Cancels 80 Flights As Dense Fog Disrupts Operations Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IndiGo cancelled 80 flights on Monday due to bad weather, with Delhi airport hit the hardest.

  • Dense fog across north India led to delays and cancellations at multiple airports, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

  • DGCA said CAT III conditions remain in force, warning of continued disruptions during the fog season.

IndiGo has cancelled 80 flights across its network on Monday due to bad weather, according to its website.

Delhi airport, which had issued a passenger advisory stating that aircraft operations from its facility were being carried out under low visibility conditions, is responsible for half of these 80 cancelled flights.

According to the IndiGo website, flights to and from other airports, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna, and Bhopal, have also been cancelled.

According to PTI, airport officials said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at IGIA as visibility dipped amid persistent fog. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times; Representative image
97 Flights Cancelled, Over 200 Delayed At Delhi Airport Amid Dense Fog

BY Outlook News Desk

The airline, in a travel advisory at 11.20 am, said, "Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue." In the advisory posted on X, however, IndiGo did not say it had cancelled 80 flights on Monday.

"We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind," the airline added in the advisory.

Related Content
Related Content

Since the beginning of the fog season on December 10, IndiGo has been cancelling a significant number of flights. Earlier this month, the company cancelled thousands of flights, including 1,600 on a single day, due to the court-mandated stricter flight duty and rest period norms for the pilots, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded at multiple airports.

Due to inclement weather, the airline cancelled 67 flights to various airports on December 25 and 57 flights from various airports on Saturday.

The official fog window for this winter will occur between December 10 and February 10 of next year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation authority.

"Due to persistent dense fog, flight operations continue to remain under CAT III conditions, which may result in flight delays. For the most up-to-date flight information, we request you to contact your respective airlines or visit our website," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the passenger advisory issued on Monday morning.

Airlines are required by the DGCA fog operations (CAT-IIIB) regulations to deploy a fleet of aircraft that complies with CAT-IIIB and to roster pilots who have been trained to operate in low visibility.

An improved navigation system known as Category-III enables an aircraft to land in hazy circumstances.

A plane can land with a runway visual range (RVR) of 200 meters using Category-III-A precision instrument approach and landing, whereas Category-III-B aids in landing with an RVR of less than 50 meters.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film