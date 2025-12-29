IndiGo Cancels 80 Flights As Dense Fog Disrupts Operations

Since the beginning of the fog season on December 10, IndiGo has been cancelling a significant number of flights. Earlier this month, the company cancelled thousands of flights, including 1,600 on a single day, due to the court-mandated stricter flight duty and rest period norms for the pilots, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded at multiple airports.



Due to inclement weather, the airline cancelled 67 flights to various airports on December 25 and 57 flights from various airports on Saturday.



The official fog window for this winter will occur between December 10 and February 10 of next year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation authority.