97 Flights Cancelled, Over 200 Delayed At Delhi Airport Amid Dense Fog

Low visibility disrupts operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport; DIAL says flights now running smoothly

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Delhi airport flight delays, IGIA flight cancellations, Delhi fog disruption
According to PTI, airport officials said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at IGIA as visibility dipped amid persistent fog. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Dense fog caused 97 flight cancellations at Delhi airport on Sunday.

  • More than 200 flights were delayed, with an average departure delay of 23 minutes.

  • DIAL confirmed operations are running smoothly despite ongoing disruptions.

Dense fog and low visibility on Sunday led to the cancellation of 97 flights and delays to more than 200 departures and arrivals at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), disrupting operations at the country’s busiest aviation hub.

According to PTI, airport officials said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at IGIA as visibility dipped amid persistent fog. Reported PTI, data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed over 200 flights were delayed, with the average delay for departures around 23 minutes.

Airport officials said over 200 flights were delayed, though no major cancellations were reported. Airlines advised passengers to check updated flight statuses before heading to the airport. - File photo
Delhi Air Quality Very Poor, Over 200 Flights Cancelled, Several Diverted

BY Outlook News Desk

In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said operations were running smoothly, even as disruptions continued. DIAL operates IGIA, which typically handles about 1,300 flights daily.

PTI reported that flight operations have been affected for several days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog conditions, which have forced airlines to adjust schedules and issue advisories to passengers.

Amid dense fog, multiple flights get delayed at NSCBI airport. - PTI
Dense Fog Grounds Kolkata Airport: Over 60 Flights Delayed, 5 Diverted

BY PTI

The airline cancellations and delays underline the ongoing challenge of poor visibility at Northern India’s airports during the winter season, affecting travellers and airline schedules alike.

Related Content

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
