97 Flights Cancelled, Over 200 Delayed At Delhi Airport Amid Dense Fog

Dense fog caused 97 flight cancellations at Delhi airport on Sunday.
More than 200 flights were delayed, with an average departure delay of 23 minutes.
DIAL confirmed operations are running smoothly despite ongoing disruptions.
Dense fog and low visibility on Sunday led to the cancellation of 97 flights and delays to more than 200 departures and arrivals at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), disrupting operations at the country’s busiest aviation hub.
According to PTI, airport officials said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at IGIA as visibility dipped amid persistent fog. Reported PTI, data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed over 200 flights were delayed, with the average delay for departures around 23 minutes.
In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said operations were running smoothly, even as disruptions continued. DIAL operates IGIA, which typically handles about 1,300 flights daily.
PTI reported that flight operations have been affected for several days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog conditions, which have forced airlines to adjust schedules and issue advisories to passengers.
The airline cancellations and delays underline the ongoing challenge of poor visibility at Northern India’s airports during the winter season, affecting travellers and airline schedules alike.
(With inputs from PTI)