Delhi Police Seizes 1 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore

Delhi Police seized more than 1 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 6 crore and arrested a 23-year-old man with family ties to narcotics trafficking, an official said on Wednesday.
According to PTI, the accused, Imran alias Sher Khan, a resident of Dilshad Garden in trans-Yamuna area, was apprehended on February 20 following a brief chase.
PTI reported that around 3.50 pm, officers in the Dilshad Garden area noticed a man on a scooter who appeared nervous upon seeing them and attempted to escape. Police pursued and detained him.
A search revealed a heavy polythene bag suspended from the scooter's handle containing two packets of brown and cream-coloured powder. Field testing confirmed the substance as heroin, with the packets weighing 282 grams and 740 grams respectively, for a total recovery of 1.022 kg — categorised as commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The heroin and the scooter were seized, and a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.
Police said the accused belongs to a family with alleged persistent involvement in narco-trade in the trans-Yamuna area. His mother has faced multiple NDPS cases and is currently externed from Delhi, his father was previously booked under the NDPS Act, and his elder brother is presently in judicial custody in a related narcotics matter.
During questioning, Imran disclosed that he had obtained the heroin from a supplier in Raghuveer Nagar, Delhi, and was en route to deliver it to a receiver in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Reported PTI, efforts are continuing in coordination with Ghaziabad police to identify and arrest both the source and the intended recipient.
Authorities also recovered a five-gram gold chain, believed to be proceeds of crime, along with a mobile phone from the accused's possession.
