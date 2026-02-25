Delhi Police Arrest Couple For Racist Slurs Against Northeast Women In Malviya Nagar

Delhi Police arrested Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three Arunachal Pradesh women in Malviya Nagar. Case registered under SC/ST Act; CM Rekha Gupta strongly condemns the incident

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi racist incident, Malviya Nagar racial abuse
The FIR initially included charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between different groups. Photo: Video screen grab from X / PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police arrested a married couple for allegedly using racial slurs against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar.

  • The case was registered under SC/ST Act after initial charges of criminal intimidation and promoting enmity.

  • CM Rekha Gupta condemned the incident and said she will personally meet the victims.

Delhi Police have arrested a married couple for allegedly using racial slurs against three women from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, an officer said on Wednesday.

According to PTI, Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh, were taken into custody after an investigation into an FIR lodged at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

PTI reported that the incident occurred on February 20 during a dispute over repair work at their rented accommodation, when Ruby Jain allegedly directed abusive and derogatory remarks at the three women from Arunachal Pradesh.

The FIR initially included charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between different groups. Police have since added provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the woman.

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement.

Related Content
Related Content

Reported PTI, the arrests followed scrutiny of video recordings and witness statements that confirmed racially charged remarks during the altercation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote on X: "I strongly condemn the incident that occurred with our sisters from the Northeast and stand firmly with them." She said Delhi belongs to everyone. "Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally." Gupta added, "The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost. We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our utmost responsibility."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Help India Qualify For Semi-Finals? Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Point To One Name

  2. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Key Battles And Predicted XIs

  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super 8: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

  5. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Tigers Eye Redemption Against Tactical Kiwis In Do-Or-Die Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. Opposition MPs Vote Against Standing Committee Statement Condemning  Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

  4. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  5. Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

  5. Ukraine War Exhibition Opens At Berlin Nazi Bunker

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'