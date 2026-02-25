Delhi Police Arrest Couple For Racist Slurs Against Northeast Women In Malviya Nagar

Delhi Police arrested a married couple for allegedly using racial slurs against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar.
The case was registered under SC/ST Act after initial charges of criminal intimidation and promoting enmity.
CM Rekha Gupta condemned the incident and said she will personally meet the victims.
Delhi Police have arrested a married couple for allegedly using racial slurs against three women from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, an officer said on Wednesday.
According to PTI, Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh, were taken into custody after an investigation into an FIR lodged at Malviya Nagar Police Station.
PTI reported that the incident occurred on February 20 during a dispute over repair work at their rented accommodation, when Ruby Jain allegedly directed abusive and derogatory remarks at the three women from Arunachal Pradesh.
The FIR initially included charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between different groups. Police have since added provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the woman.
"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement.
Reported PTI, the arrests followed scrutiny of video recordings and witness statements that confirmed racially charged remarks during the altercation.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote on X: "I strongly condemn the incident that occurred with our sisters from the Northeast and stand firmly with them." She said Delhi belongs to everyone. "Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally." Gupta added, "The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost. We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our utmost responsibility."
(With inputs from PTI)