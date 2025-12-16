Delhi Air Quality Very Poor, Over 200 Flights Cancelled, Several Diverted

The AAP accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Delhi of being indifferent as toxic air choked Delhi-NCR and parts of North India, saying the situation had reached emergency levels.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
air pollution delhi
Airport officials said over 200 flights were delayed, though no major cancellations were reported. Airlines advised passengers to check updated flight statuses before heading to the airport.
Air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category on Tuesday, while shallow fog across the national capital led to widespread disruption in air travel, delaying more than 200 flights, officials said.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the city’s average Air Quality Index was recorded in the very poor range, with several monitoring stations reporting high levels of particulate matter. Authorities said calm wind conditions and low temperatures contributed to the accumulation of pollutants.

Shallow fog reduced visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the early morning hours, affecting flight schedules. Airport officials said over 200 flights were delayed, though no major cancellations were reported. Airlines advised passengers to check updated flight statuses before heading to the airport.

The India Meteorological Department said fog conditions were expected to improve as the day progressed, aided by rising temperatures and wind speed. However, it warned that air quality was likely to remain poor over the next few days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

AQI Chants On Messi Tour

When Chief Minister Rekha Gupta walked the stage to welcome football legend Lionel Messi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, she was met with chants of "AQI" from a portion of the audience amid the concerning pollution levels engulfing Delhi.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 498 in the morning and settled at 427 by the evening, putting Delhi in the "severe" zone for the third day in a row due to a dramatic decline in visibility and a haze-obscured skyline.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has attacked Gupta for the "severe" pollution levels plaguing the capital after a video of a portion of the audience yelling "AQI" went viral on social media.

“International Shame, Crowd for Messi shouts ‘AQI, AQI’ as soon as Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives,” AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a post on X, sharing the clip.

The AAP accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Delhi of being indifferent as toxic air choked Delhi-NCR and parts of North India, saying the situation had reached emergency levels.

Published At:
