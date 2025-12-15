Delhi Government Directs Schools to Switch Online Amid Hazardous AQI

Physical classes from nursery to Class 5th are directed to shift on an online mode across all government aided, unaided and recognised private schools in Delhi.
Schooling of students from 6th grade and onwards will be conducted in hybrid format according to the guidelines by the education department
Delhi’s AQI stood at 427 on Monday, with several areas recording ‘severe’ pollution levels, prompting the precautionary move.
The Delhi government on Monday directed schools to move fully to online classes for students up to Class 5th in view of the city’s worsening air quality.
As per a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, physical classes for nursery to Class 5 have been suspended in all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools until further notice. The decision was taken due to persistently high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels across the national capital. PTI reported.
Schools have been instructed to conduct classes for these students exclusively in online mode. For students in higher classes, teaching will continue in a hybrid format, in line with directions issued by the education department on December 13.
Delhi’s AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category on Monday, recording 427, a day after it touched 461—the second-highest AQI recorded in the city for December. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that air quality was ‘severe’ at 27 monitoring stations across Delhi, while 12 stations reported ‘very poor’ levels. Wazirpur emerged as the most polluted area, registering an AQI of 475. PTI reported.
According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
(With inputs from PTI)