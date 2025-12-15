Delhi Government Directs Schools to Switch Online Amid Hazardous AQI

With Delhi’s air quality slipping into the ‘severe’ category, the government has suspended physical classes till grade 5th. Schools have been asked to switch to online learning due to ‘severe’ AQI.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi air quality
Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) remains in 'severe plus' category Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Physical classes from nursery to Class 5th are directed to shift on an online mode across all government aided, unaided and recognised private schools in Delhi.

  • Schooling of students from 6th grade and onwards will be conducted in hybrid format according to the guidelines by the education department

  • Delhi’s AQI stood at 427 on Monday, with several areas recording ‘severe’ pollution levels, prompting the precautionary move.

The Delhi government on Monday directed schools to move fully to online classes for students up to Class 5th in view of the city’s worsening air quality.

As per a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, physical classes for nursery to Class 5 have been suspended in all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools until further notice. The decision was taken due to persistently high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels across the national capital. PTI reported.

IMD Alert: More Than 60 Flights, Trains Delayed As Dense Fog; Zero Visibility And More - | Photo- Getty
Dense Fog, Severe Air Pollution Disrupt Life Across Delhi-NCR, Trains, Flights Delayed

BY Outlook News Desk

Schools have been instructed to conduct classes for these students exclusively in online mode. For students in higher classes, teaching will continue in a hybrid format, in line with directions issued by the education department on December 13.

Delhi’s AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category on Monday, recording 427, a day after it touched 461—the second-highest AQI recorded in the city for December. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that air quality was ‘severe’ at 27 monitoring stations across Delhi, while 12 stations reported ‘very poor’ levels. Wazirpur emerged as the most polluted area, registering an AQI of 475. PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content
A view of the Parliament House complex on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s Dystopian Morning As AQI Plunges To ‘Severe Plus’

BY Photo Webdesk

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi Pollution Spike Triggers 30 Per cent Rise in Respiratory Cases - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Pollution Spike Triggers 30 Per cent Rise in Respiratory Cases

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Due To Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

  2. BCCI's New Diktat Mandates All Contracted Players Including Rohit-Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy - Report

  3. Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

  4. BCCI 'Not Recognised As National Sports Federation', Union Minister Mandaviya Reiterates In Lok Sabha

  5. Arjuna Ranatunga, Brother Dammika Ranatunga Face Legal Trouble Over Corruption Charges

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  3. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  4. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region