Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s Dystopian Morning As AQI Plunges To ‘Severe Plus’

Delhi woke up to a bitter cold, thick smog, itchy throat, and serious cough as AQI ranged between 535 to 696, landing the national capital in 'Severe Plus' category on average, and 'Hazardous' in some locations. Visibility was severely limited as people and vehicles tried to carry on with 'a normal life' in the polluted air, despite health risks.

A view of the Parliament House complex on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
A municipal truck sprays water on a roadside to suppress dust and pollution amid dense foggy conditions, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Vehicles move along a road amid fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Aerial view of high-rise buildings barely visible through dense fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
Vehicles move through fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
A pedestrian walks through fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Commuters make their way on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
A view of the sculpture and buildings partially obscured by dense fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Vehicles move through fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Vehicles move through fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
