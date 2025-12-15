Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s Dystopian Morning As AQI Plunges To ‘Severe Plus’
Delhi woke up to a bitter cold, thick smog, itchy throat, and serious cough as AQI ranged between 535 to 696, landing the national capital in 'Severe Plus' category on average, and 'Hazardous' in some locations. Visibility was severely limited as people and vehicles tried to carry on with 'a normal life' in the polluted air, despite health risks.
