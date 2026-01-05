‘Nothing To Say’: Umar Khalid’s Father Reacts To SC Bail Refusal

Court cites prima facie UAPA case; Khalid’s father declines comment

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Umar Khalids mother Sabiha Khanam
Umar Khalid's mother Sabiha Khanam Photo: PTI
info_icon

S Q R Ilyas, the father of Umar Khalid, claims he has nothing to say about the Supreme Court denying his son bail in the conspiracy case involving the 2020 Delhi riots.

In the 2020 Delhi riots case, the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Monday, citing a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case - File photo; Representative image
'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

BY Avantika Mehta

"I have nothing to say. The judgment is before you," Ilyas said.

However, activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad were granted bail in the case by a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: Kishan Kumar Strikes As Lagadien Caught Behind, SA 37/1 (7)

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root’s 160 Sets The Stage, Head 91 Keeps AUS 160/2 At Stumps

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  4. Australia World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Wakes From Coma After Meningitis Scare – See Latest Health Update

  5. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  2. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  3. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  5. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  6. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  7. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

  8. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT