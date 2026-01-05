‘Nothing To Say’: Umar Khalid’s Father Reacts To SC Bail Refusal

S Q R Ilyas, the father of Umar Khalid, claims he has nothing to say about the Supreme Court denying his son bail in the conspiracy case involving the 2020 Delhi riots.
In the 2020 Delhi riots case, the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Monday, citing a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
"I have nothing to say. The judgment is before you," Ilyas said.
However, activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad were granted bail in the case by a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.