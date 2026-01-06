Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Travis Head Nears Ton As ENG Eye Wickets In Sydney

Australia and England renew their rivalry on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes 2025-26 Test in Sydney. The second day of the Test belonged to Joe Root, who carried England’s first innings with a magnificent 160-run knock, guiding his side to a competitive 384 before tea.
Australia did fightback of their own with Travis Head (91 not out) being the thorn in England's side once again. The hosts ended day 3 at 166/2, still trailing by 218 runs. Ben Stokes took two wickets for the Poms.
Aussies will be favourites going into day 3, given the wickets in hand as well as the runs on the board. As for Stokes and co, the task is simple - take wickets and close out the AUS innings as soon as possible.
Catch the ball-by-ball commentary from Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test below:
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.
