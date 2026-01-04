BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

Addressing the first BJP–Shiv Sena rally ahead of the January 15 civic elections, the Maharashtra Chief Minister outlined his alliance’s stand on deportations, the mayoral post, housing and infrastructure in Mumbai

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
BMC elections 2026, Mumbai civic polls, Devendra Fadnavis BMC rally
On the question of the mayoral post, the Chief Minister reiterated the alliance’s position. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
  • Devendra Fadnavis says the Mahayuti will identify and deport “Bangladeshi infiltrators” from Mumbai if voted to power in the BMC.

  • The Chief Minister reiterates that Mumbai’s mayor will be a Marathi and Hindu, amid ongoing political controversy.

  • The BJP-led alliance promises housing for all Mumbaikars, Metro expansion, and a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the BJP-led Mahayuti would identify and deport “Bangladeshi infiltrators” from Mumbai and asserted that the city would get a mayor who is both Marathi and Hindu, as the alliance formally launched its campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15.

Addressing the first joint rally of the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Mumbai’s Worli area, Fadnavis said the civic polls would shape the city’s future and promised housing security for all residents. According to PTI, he described the elections as decisive for Mumbai’s direction over the coming years.

“We will identify Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai and send them back, making the city safer. In the last seven months, many Bangladeshis have already been sent back from Mumbai, and we will not stop until all such infiltrators are deported,” Fadnavis said.

On the question of the mayoral post, the Chief Minister reiterated the alliance’s position. “Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and I have made it clear that Mumbai’s mayor will be a Marathi and a Hindu. Some people spoke about a burqa-clad woman becoming mayor, but those who claim to champion Marathi pride did not object. We are clear. Mumbai’s mayor will be a Marathi-Hindu,” he said.

The controversy over the mayor’s identity escalated recently after Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said his party would not allow any “Khan” to become mayor, a remark that drew strong reactions from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). PTI reported that MNS chief Raj Thackeray, after announcing an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, declared, “Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi, and he will be ours”.

Linking the election date to cultural symbolism, Fadnavis noted that polling on January 15 would take place during the Uttarayan period, which marks the lengthening of days. “The BMC elections are about changing Mumbai’s image and future. January 16 marks the coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and it should symbolise Mumbai being won by the Mahayuti,” he said.

Elections to 29 civic bodies across Maharashtra, including the BMC, will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. The BMC comprises 227 electoral wards.

Taking aim at opposition campaign promises, Fadnavis said voters had grown used to “tall claims” before elections, while the Mahayuti was presenting a credible alternative. Referring to assurances by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders on free electricity and waivers on property tax, he said the BJP-led alliance focused on fulfilment rather than what he termed unrealistic announcements, PTI reported.

He also addressed recurring allegations that the BJP intended to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. “I checked while returning to Mumbai whether it had been separated from Maharashtra. Mumbai is very much there and will remain so. Some people lose their balance when elections are near,” he said.

While criticising campaigns centred solely on linguistic identity, Fadnavis argued that Mumbai could not be detached from the state and that residents were seeking development. “This election is about Mumbai and its people, who are awake and want progress,” he said.

Fadnavis blamed previous BMC administrations for forcing thousands of mill workers to leave the city and questioned the utility of the civic body’s financial reserves. “What is the use of Rs 70,000 crore in FDs if Marathi people had to leave Mumbai out of desperation?” he asked.

Citing the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Worli, he said the state government had provided 500 sq ft homes to Marathi families who earlier lived in 100 sq ft units, without additional cost, benefiting nearly 80,000 people. “This is the kind of work we want to do for Mumbaikars,” he said.

The Chief Minister further promised that “every Mumbaikar living in the city will have a home in Mumbai”, adding that slum dwellers would also be provided quality housing. He highlighted infrastructure expansion, saying the government was developing a 450-km Metro network, of which 150 km was already operational.

“Each year, we are adding between 50 and 100 km of Metro lines across Mumbai and the MMR so that people can travel from one end of the MMR to the other in a maximum of 59 minutes. This is how the entire network has been designed and planned,” Fadnavis said.

He also announced plans for a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget for Mumbai, aimed at making it the country’s most environmentally sustainable city, with further details to be shared later, PTI reported.

Published At:
