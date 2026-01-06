Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Kishan's Men Seek To Overtake MP In Elite Group A

Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Jharkhand are placed third in Elite Group A with 12 points, while MP are second (16 points). Follow the latest updates from India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the sixth-round Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (January 6). The Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand have had a middling run, losing their first and fifth games to stand third in Elite Group A. Venkatesh Iyer's MP, on the other hand, have fared better, losing only one match to take the second spot. A win today would see Kishan's side overtake MP, whereas the latter's victory would make their quarter-final push stronger. Follow the live score and updates from India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament.
Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Squads

Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Gawali, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Saransh Jain, Venkatesh Iyer (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kumar Kartikeya, Rishabh Chauhan, Madhav Tiwari, Shivang Kumar, Mangesh Yadav, Ritik Tada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Jharkhand: Shikhar Mohan, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Anukul Roy, Md Kounain Quraishi, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Manishi, Shubham Singh, Sushant Mishra, Bal Krishna, Robin Minz, Saurabh Shekhar, Pankaj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Shubh Sharma

