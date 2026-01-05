Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with severe winter conditions on January 5, 2026, as dense fog blankets the entire region with dangerously low visibility levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained yellow alerts for Delhi-NCR, warning of dense fog during night and early morning hours that restrict visibility to between 400-800 metres at various locations. Minimum temperatures hover around 8-9°C, significantly below seasonal normals, while maximum temperatures remain suppressed at 16-17°C. The combination of fog, cold temperatures, and poor air quality is creating hazardous conditions for residents and commuters across the national capital region.

