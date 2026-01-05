Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

Delhi-NCR remains under a severe cold wave with dense fog persisting; AQI is very poor in multiple areas, including Noida and Gurgaon. Visibility drops to 400-800 metres; temperatures near 8-9°C. Yellow alerts are active; flight delays are expected to continue.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update
Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Very Poor'
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR; visibility 400-800 metres; yellow alert continues through January 6.​

  • AQI is very poor across Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Anand Vihar 309, and Mundka 281; minimums 8-9°C.​

  • Cold wave at isolated places; flights continue to face delays; over 60 flights cancelled.​

  • Improvement expected from January 8; residents advised to limit outdoor activities and use masks.

Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with severe winter conditions on January 5, 2026, as dense fog blankets the entire region with dangerously low visibility levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained yellow alerts for Delhi-NCR, warning of dense fog during night and early morning hours that restrict visibility to between 400-800 metres at various locations. Minimum temperatures hover around 8-9°C, significantly below seasonal normals, while maximum temperatures remain suppressed at 16-17°C. The combination of fog, cold temperatures, and poor air quality is creating hazardous conditions for residents and commuters across the national capital region.

Noida Air Quality and Weather Conditions

Noida in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing very poor air quality with AQI readings in the severe range, exacerbated by dense fog trapping pollutants near the ground. Visibility has dropped significantly, creating challenging conditions on highways connecting Noida to Delhi and other neighboring areas. Schools in Noida have restricted outdoor games and sports activities to protect student health. Maximum temperatures in Noida remain around 17°C with minimums near 8-9°C, keeping the city in a cold grip.

Gurgaon Fog Alert and Traffic Disruptions

Gurgaon in Haryana faces dense fog conditions that have significantly impacted traffic flow on major roads and highways. Visibility remains critically low during early morning and evening hours, with peak congestion reported on routes connecting Gurgaon to Delhi and neighboring areas. The AQI in Gurgaon has deteriorated to very poor levels, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels elevated due to reduced atmospheric ventilation. The city has recorded minimum temperatures around 8-9°C with maximums near 17-18°C.

Flight Operations and Transportation Impact

Dense fog continues to disrupt flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, with over 60 flights cancelled and numerous delays reported. Flight operations remain under CAT III protocols, which restrict aircraft movements and extend handling times significantly. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories. Rail services are also impacted, with trains running behind schedule at major stations. Road traffic moves slowly on highways connecting Delhi to Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad. Airport authorities urge passengers to contact airlines for updated flight information before traveling.

Published At:
