India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran Amid Protests Against Khamenei Regime

Iran has been witnessing a wave of protests in recent weeks, initially triggered by rising prices and economic grievances. The demonstrations have since expanded, with protesters raising broader concerns related to governance and human rights.

TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 31: Shopkeepers close their businesses during a protest against rising prices and market instability driven by a rapid increase in foreign exchange rates. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
  • India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and asked those already there to exercise caution, avoid protest areas, and stay updated through the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

  • The advisory comes amid ongoing protests in Iran that began over price rises and economic issues and have since expanded to include wider human rights and governance concerns.

  • The situation is unfolding against a backdrop of heightened international pressure on Iran, particularly from the United States, increasing regional and global tensions.

The Indian government on Tuesday issued an advisory cautioning its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran, citing “recent developments” in the country amid ongoing protests against the Islamic regime.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals to remain vigilant. “Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Iran,” the advisory said. Indians and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) currently in Iran have been urged to exercise due caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor local news as well as updates shared through the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran.

The advisory further asked Indian nationals residing in Iran on resident visas to register with the Indian Embassy if they have not already done so.

Iran has been witnessing a wave of protests in recent weeks, initially triggered by rising prices and economic grievances. The demonstrations have since expanded, with protesters raising broader concerns related to governance and human rights.

The developments come at a time when Iran remains under heightened international scrutiny, particularly from the United States. Tehran is among the countries targeted by US President Donald Trump’s administration, adding to regional and global tensions. The situation has drawn added attention following reports of recent US military actions in Latin America, which have underscored Washington’s increasingly assertive foreign policy posture.

Indian authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as necessary.

