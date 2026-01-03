Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Another confrontation with Israel appears increasingly likely, and any escalation would further destabilise the region

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran protests Iran unrest Iran anti-government protests Khamenei regime crisis
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 31: Shopkeepers close their businesses during a protest against rising prices and market instability driven by a rapid increase in foreign exchange rates. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Protests have erupted across the country over spiralling price rises, driven by more than four decades of Western sanctions and a collapsing rial

  • The unrest comes as Netanyahu once again turns his gaze towards Iran, openly seeking to persuade Trump to back or even join Israeli action against Tehran.

  • Iran, at the moment, is weak and vulnerable. The military is at its weakest with its top leadership wiped out by Israel.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s theocratic regime, already battered by this year’s Israeli and US attacks, is now facing a dangerous threat from within. Protests have erupted across the country over spiralling price rises, driven by more than four decades of Western sanctions and a collapsing rial, which has plunged to a record low.

US President Donald Trump waded in by saying that if Iran "shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would "come to their rescue," adding that Washington was “locked and loaded and ready to go."

As is common, what began as economic anger has widened, drawing in other disaffected groups, including women. Chants of "Zan, Zandegi, Azadi" (Women, Life, Freedom), the popular protest slogan that defined the Mahsa Amini protests of 2022, are again being heard in some cities. According to reports at least seven people have been killed and scores injured. The regime’s dilemma is whether to crack down brutally and risk wider unrest or show restraint and project weakness.

Related Content
Related Content

The unrest comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again turns his gaze towards Iran, openly seeking to persuade U.S President Donald Trump to back or even join Israeli action against Tehran.

Earlier this week, Trump with Netanyahu standing beside him said: "Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down." He added that he would support Israeli military action if Iran continued what he described as its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Whether this is intended as psychological pressure on a besieged regime, or signals something more sinister, is unclear. What is evident is that popular rage at the mullahs is deep and widespread, and growing desperation is pushing Iranians onto the streets despite the likely consequences.

Many in the West are hoping that the protests spread and bring down the regime. US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz encouraging the street protests wrote on X.

"The people of Iran want freedom. They have suffered at the hands of the Ayatollahs for too long. We stand with Iranians in the streets of Tehran and across the country as they protest a radical regime that has brought them nothing but economic downturn and war." This is in line with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts during the 12-day war to appeal to Iranians to overthrow the regime.

Iran, at the moment, is weak and vulnerable. The military is at its weakest with its top leadership wiped out by Israel. Its much-vaunted air power and missile systems are in shatters. Rebuilding will take years, with nearly a third of Iran’s air defence system obliterated.

People are demoralised as the crushing sanctions made the sale of Iranian oil extremely difficult as secondary sanctions are also in place.

"With nearly 1.4 million riyal equalling one US dollar, the scale and number of mass protests across Iran is understandable. However, Iranians are also aware that just like Iraq, Syria, Libya etc. The US and Israel will not be interested in any smooth change in power. The threat of the Iranian nation itself is now too dangerous for the West and allies. Therefore, Reza Pahlavi's return will not reassure the masses much,’" says Adil Rasheed, Research Fellow at the New Delhi-based think tank Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

"The pain is too unbearable to endure, but the struggling Iranian masses have only bad options in the days ahead. However, the regime is threatened and may soon start targeting US bases in the Gulf, which is bad news for the region, global oil prices and the Global financial markets,’" he adds.

President Masoud Pezeshkian does not want a brutal crackdown and has said the government should listen to the "legitimate demands" of protesters. Ordinary citizens are fed up with the regime that has brought a rich nation like Iran to this state. Many believe not so much on regime change as a change in foreign policy. It is time to make compromises and ensure that sanctions are lifted. People need a breather.

But can the protests bring down the regime? Very unlikely. Scholar and former diplomat Talmiz Ahmad says, "Yes, people are facing tremendous hardship, but I doubt that protests can bring down the government."

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reacting to Trump, fired back: "Trump should know US meddling in our internal affairs will plunge the entire region into chaos, yielding zero benefits for America while endangering their troops." Tehran Times noted that Larijani’s post got over 50,000 likes within hours.

He went on to say "People of America, beware—Trump ignites adventurism; safeguard your soldiers."

However, the future does not look bright for the besieged Iranian regime. While protests alone may not bring it down, the combination of deep public anger, economic collapse and external pressure has left Tehran dangerously exposed. Another confrontation with Israel appears increasingly likely, and any escalation would further destabilise the region. For now, the regime survives but on increasingly shaky ground.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 5 LIVE Scores: Punjab Sweep Past Sikkim By 10 Wickets

  2. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Lightning Stops Play | IND-U19 268/7 (47.2)

  3. Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Raghuvanshi Falls For 92

  4. Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Washington Sundar Holds Firm As TN Edge Closer

  5. Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sanju Samson Blazes To Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Tom Vattakuzhy On Kochi Biennale Halt: ‘My Christ Is A Constellation of Values

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  4. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  5. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  3. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  5. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism