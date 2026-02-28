China Urges Citizens To Evacuate Iran ‘As Soon As Possible’

Beijing issues travel advisory citing escalating tensions in the Middle East, asks nationals to avoid travel to Iran and leave the country promptly.

China Urges Citizens To Evacuate Iran 'As Soon As Possible'
China has urged its citizens currently in Iran to leave the country “as soon as possible,” citing a sharp rise in security risks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement issued on February 27, China’s foreign ministry advised Chinese nationals in Iran to strengthen safety precautions and arrange to depart the country promptly. Authorities also warned citizens against travelling to Iran for the time being due to the deteriorating security situation.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, with concerns about possible military escalation in the region. Reports indicate that the United States has been increasing its military presence in the Middle East and has authorised the departure of certain non-essential diplomatic staff from nearby locations.

China’s foreign ministry said its embassies and consulates in Iran and neighbouring countries will provide necessary assistance to Chinese citizens seeking to leave. Nationals may use commercial flights or travel overland through nearby countries if required.

The advisory reflects broader international concern over the security environment in the region. Several governments have issued similar travel warnings to their citizens, urging them to avoid travel to Iran or leave the country as tensions continue to mount.

Officials in Beijing said they would continue monitoring developments closely and provide updates to Chinese citizens abroad as the situation evolves.

