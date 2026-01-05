NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Milwaukee Bucks To 115-98 Win Over Sacramento Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks sailed to a 115-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Monday (January 5, 2026). Antetokounmpo made 13 of 17 shots from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line in 31 minutes as the Bucks won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Kevin Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 assists, while Myles Turner scored 15 points. Russell Westbrook had 21 points and Zach LaVine had 20 for the Kings, who have lost five games in a row.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket with Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Kevin Porter Jr
Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) shoots a jump shot over Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket with Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris, left, defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook, left, steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Zach Lavine
Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) drives to the basket with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr., left, defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) drives to the basket with Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Zach Lavine
Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) makes a jump shot over Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Zach Lavine
Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) goes up for a layup and draws the foul of Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr., right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center background, makes a layup and draws the foul on Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Basketball-Myles Turner
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook, right, attempts a layup over Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
