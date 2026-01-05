NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Milwaukee Bucks To 115-98 Win Over Sacramento Kings
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks sailed to a 115-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Monday (January 5, 2026). Antetokounmpo made 13 of 17 shots from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line in 31 minutes as the Bucks won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Kevin Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 assists, while Myles Turner scored 15 points. Russell Westbrook had 21 points and Zach LaVine had 20 for the Kings, who have lost five games in a row.
