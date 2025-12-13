Delhi Pollution Spike Triggers 30 Per cent Rise in Respiratory Cases

Doctors warn severe air quality is affecting even young, first-time patients.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Pollution Spike Triggers 30 Per cent Rise in Respiratory Cases
Delhi Pollution Spike Triggers 30 Per cent Rise in Respiratory Cases | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi hospitals report a 20–30% surge in respiratory patients as AQI slips into the “severe” zone.

  • Doctors say many new cases involve young adults with no prior lung disease, showing persistent symptoms.

  • Experts urge limiting outdoor activity, using N95 masks, and seeking medical care as pollution risks grow year on year.

Hospitals in Delhi are seeing a 20–30 per cent increase in respiratory patients, including many young adults and first-time cases, due to persistently high pollution levels, according to medical professionals.

They underlined that rather than being a seasonal annoyance, the continuing pollution situation poses a major risk to public health.

With measurements above 400 in the red zone on Saturday, the city's air quality worsened even more, moving from the "very poor" to the "severe" category, which also affects otherwise healthy people.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 431 at 4 p.m.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is deemed "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

Delhi continues to suffocate from the poisonous air, with pollution levels reporting exceeding 300 on most days, just as in previous winters. Hospitals throughout the city are reporting a substantial increase in patients experiencing chest tightness, respiratory difficulty, and a persistent cough.

null - null
Delhi NCR Weather: Dense Fog Persists with Visibility 50–200 Metres, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at 300–320

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

According to doctors, the number of people impacted by poor air quality is continuously rising, and pollution levels get worse every year.

"There is a distinct rise in patients coming in with cold, cough, breathlessness and chest tightness, which can be directly attributed to the poor air quality around us. The increase is nearly 15-20 per cent compared to earlier weeks," Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, Okhla, said.

What is worrying, he added, is the severity and persistence of symptoms.

"Many patients have relentless symptoms that are not settling despite routine treatment. They are requiring higher doses of steroids and prolonged medication. Another distinct feature is the number of new patients -- people who have never had respiratory issues before. Youngsters playing outdoors are also affected," he said.

The hazardous combination of PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen oxides, ozone, sulphur dioxide, and hundreds of harmful compounds generated from trash burning, industrial activities, and vehicle emissions exacerbates the problem.

According to medical professionals, these small particles quickly enter the bloodstream after penetrating deeply into the lungs, causing systemic health impacts and widespread inflammation.

According to Dr Kumar, extended exposure to contaminated air aggravates pre-existing illnesses, lowering oxygen levels, and inflaming the airways.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been a 25-30 per cent rise in patients with breathlessness, wheeze and asthma or COPD exacerbations. Alarmingly, even individuals without a prior respiratory diagnosis are showing reduced oxygen saturation and heightened airway reactivity," he said.

Doctors pointed out that vulnerable groups -- including children, the elderly, diabetics and those with heart or lung disease -- are bearing the brunt of the pollution. During high-pollution weeks, diabetics frequently report breathlessness, fatigue, prolonged respiratory infections and sudden fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

"A lesser-known impact of pollution is that it weakens the respiratory muscles that help move air in and out of the lungs. In diabetics with nerve damage, this makes breathing feel laboured even at rest," Dr Ritu Aggarwal, consultant physician at a government hospital in east Delhi, said.

According to pulmonologist Dr Anil Goyal, many patients are coming from pollution hotspots along arterial roads, construction zones and industrial belts.

Stay In Delhi For Three Days And Get Infected, Says Nitin Gadkari on Pollution Crisis - | PTI
Delhi Pollution Crisis: Gadkari Warns Of Health Risks, Says Staying In Delhi For 3 Days Can Lead To Infections

BY Outlook News Desk

"We are seeing a surge from areas with heavy traffic density. Several patients report worsening symptoms after morning walks or outdoor exercise," he said.

Doctors are advising residents to strictly limit outdoor activity, particularly during early morning and evening hours when pollution levels peak.

"Outdoor exercise should be avoided when AQI is poor to severe. If stepping out is unavoidable, wearing a well-fitted N95 mask can significantly reduce inhalation of fine particles," Dr Goyal said.

Health experts are also cautioning against common misconceptions.

"Steam inhalation can provide temporary relief, but it does not protect the lungs from toxic pollutants. People should not rely on home remedies alone and must seek medical attention if symptoms persist," Dr Neha Verma, an ENT specialist at a private clinic in West Delhi, said.

Diet and hydration, doctors said, also play a role.

"Warm, easily digestible home-cooked food helps maintain immunity. Excessive intake of fried or spicy food during high-pollution days can worsen inflammation," Dr Verma added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  2. Women's Big Bash League Final: Hobart Hurricanes Crush Perth Scorchers By Eight Wickets, Lift First-Ever Title

  3. IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I Preview: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Action Shifts To Dharamsala

  4. South Africa Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Women's ODI: RSA-W Chasing IRE-W's 210-Run Target In 47-Over Contest

  5. ICC–JioStar Media Rights Rumours Debunked: Full Official Statement Released

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

  3. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  4. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  5. Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal Government Says Gen Z Protests Cost Economy $586 Million

  2. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  3. Beyond COP30: Climate Action in the Subnational

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win