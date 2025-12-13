Delhi Pollution Spike Triggers 30 Per cent Rise in Respiratory Cases

Hospitals in Delhi are seeing a 20–30 per cent increase in respiratory patients, including many young adults and first-time cases, due to persistently high pollution levels, according to medical professionals.



They underlined that rather than being a seasonal annoyance, the continuing pollution situation poses a major risk to public health.



With measurements above 400 in the red zone on Saturday, the city's air quality worsened even more, moving from the "very poor" to the "severe" category, which also affects otherwise healthy people.