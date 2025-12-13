Delhi Pollution Spike Triggers 30 Per cent Rise in Respiratory Cases

Delhi hospitals report a 20–30% surge in respiratory patients as AQI slips into the “severe” zone.
Doctors say many new cases involve young adults with no prior lung disease, showing persistent symptoms.
Experts urge limiting outdoor activity, using N95 masks, and seeking medical care as pollution risks grow year on year.
Hospitals in Delhi are seeing a 20–30 per cent increase in respiratory patients, including many young adults and first-time cases, due to persistently high pollution levels, according to medical professionals.
They underlined that rather than being a seasonal annoyance, the continuing pollution situation poses a major risk to public health.
With measurements above 400 in the red zone on Saturday, the city's air quality worsened even more, moving from the "very poor" to the "severe" category, which also affects otherwise healthy people.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 431 at 4 p.m.
According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is deemed "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."
Delhi continues to suffocate from the poisonous air, with pollution levels reporting exceeding 300 on most days, just as in previous winters. Hospitals throughout the city are reporting a substantial increase in patients experiencing chest tightness, respiratory difficulty, and a persistent cough.
According to doctors, the number of people impacted by poor air quality is continuously rising, and pollution levels get worse every year.
"There is a distinct rise in patients coming in with cold, cough, breathlessness and chest tightness, which can be directly attributed to the poor air quality around us. The increase is nearly 15-20 per cent compared to earlier weeks," Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, Okhla, said.
What is worrying, he added, is the severity and persistence of symptoms.
"Many patients have relentless symptoms that are not settling despite routine treatment. They are requiring higher doses of steroids and prolonged medication. Another distinct feature is the number of new patients -- people who have never had respiratory issues before. Youngsters playing outdoors are also affected," he said.
The hazardous combination of PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen oxides, ozone, sulphur dioxide, and hundreds of harmful compounds generated from trash burning, industrial activities, and vehicle emissions exacerbates the problem.
According to medical professionals, these small particles quickly enter the bloodstream after penetrating deeply into the lungs, causing systemic health impacts and widespread inflammation.
According to Dr Kumar, extended exposure to contaminated air aggravates pre-existing illnesses, lowering oxygen levels, and inflaming the airways.
"Over the past few weeks, there has been a 25-30 per cent rise in patients with breathlessness, wheeze and asthma or COPD exacerbations. Alarmingly, even individuals without a prior respiratory diagnosis are showing reduced oxygen saturation and heightened airway reactivity," he said.
Doctors pointed out that vulnerable groups -- including children, the elderly, diabetics and those with heart or lung disease -- are bearing the brunt of the pollution. During high-pollution weeks, diabetics frequently report breathlessness, fatigue, prolonged respiratory infections and sudden fluctuations in blood sugar levels.
"A lesser-known impact of pollution is that it weakens the respiratory muscles that help move air in and out of the lungs. In diabetics with nerve damage, this makes breathing feel laboured even at rest," Dr Ritu Aggarwal, consultant physician at a government hospital in east Delhi, said.
According to pulmonologist Dr Anil Goyal, many patients are coming from pollution hotspots along arterial roads, construction zones and industrial belts.
"We are seeing a surge from areas with heavy traffic density. Several patients report worsening symptoms after morning walks or outdoor exercise," he said.
Doctors are advising residents to strictly limit outdoor activity, particularly during early morning and evening hours when pollution levels peak.
"Outdoor exercise should be avoided when AQI is poor to severe. If stepping out is unavoidable, wearing a well-fitted N95 mask can significantly reduce inhalation of fine particles," Dr Goyal said.
Health experts are also cautioning against common misconceptions.
"Steam inhalation can provide temporary relief, but it does not protect the lungs from toxic pollutants. People should not rely on home remedies alone and must seek medical attention if symptoms persist," Dr Neha Verma, an ENT specialist at a private clinic in West Delhi, said.
Diet and hydration, doctors said, also play a role.
"Warm, easily digestible home-cooked food helps maintain immunity. Excessive intake of fried or spicy food during high-pollution days can worsen inflammation," Dr Verma added.