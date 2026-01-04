Opposition Flags Foul Play As 32 BJP, Sena Candidates Win Unopposed

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have alleged foul play in the civic elections after 32 candidates from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena were declared elected unopposed in Maharashtra's Thane district, sparking demands for the NOTA option and legal action.



Thane district alone accounts for an astounding 47% (32 candidates) of the 68 candidates declared elected unopposed in municipal corporation polls in the state.



With 20 uncontested candidates, the BJP leads the total, followed by the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, with 12. Fourteen BJP and six Shiv Sena candidates won Kalyan without facing any opposition, while six candidates from each of the two dominant parties won Thane and Bhiwandi.