Inside ‘Batoge toh Peetoge’ Controversy Attributed to MNS in Mumbai

Sunil Shukla is a Mumbai-based political leader and the founder-president of the Uttar Bharatiya Sena (UBS), a party that claims to represent the interests of North Indian migrants living in Maharashtra. Known for his aggressive street-level politics, Shukla has frequently positioned himself against the Marathi-centric narratives of parties like the MNS and Shiv Sena. Shulkla has often made controversial statements such as “whoever comes to attack me, be it man or woman, local or non local - they will be beaten. I am ready to go to jail, I will come out on bail and beat whoever comes again to attack me.”