Shiv Sena(UBT)–MNS Alliance Takes Shape; Mumbai Battle Far from Settled 

Shiv Sena (UBT) will likely form a post-poll alliance with the Congress in Mumbai, eyeing on 40% Marathi votes and the non-Marathi votes gained by the Congress. However the BJP has started its electoral campaign well ahead of every other party, their strategies, poaching of leaders, empowering newly entered leaders such as Tejaswi Ghosalkar - wife of Abhishek Ghosalkar, a corporator from Shiv Sena (UBT) who was killed. Tejaswi Ghosalkar was welcomed by the BJP and given all strength in terms of resources - including party office and various others in Dahisar.