Farmers, Trade Unions Call for Bharat Bandh to Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal. 

However, the joint statement shared by the White House says, “India will agree to reduce or eliminate import duties on a range of U.S. agricultural products, particularly those considered less sensitive for domestic producers. These include animal feed ingredients such as dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGS) and red sorghum; tree nuts like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts; and fresh and processed fruits (such as apples and other fruits) — often under quota or minimum price provisions. The deal also extends tariff cuts to soybean oil, wine and spirits, and other agricultural and food-related items from the United States.”