Parents Allege 'Builder-BMC Nexus' As Multiple Marathi Medium Schools Shutdown

Despite multiple emails and formal letters sent by the Marathi Abhyas Kendra seeking a meeting with the Municipal Commissioner to discuss issues such as school closures, mergers, student relocation, and the demolition of old buildings without constructing new ones, the BMC did not grant them an appointment. Instead, the administration responded with a brief written note stating its position. On the crucial matter of shifting students, the BMC has not held any discussions with parents, parent representatives, Right to Education activists, civic groups, or local political and social workers. Nor has it explained its policy to any stakeholder directly.