Thackeray Cousins Set for Reunion as Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance Nears 

“As a Shiv Sena activist, I am extremely happy that both Thackeray brothers have come together for the betterment of Maharashtra. It’s a moment of pride for us and we see that Hinduhridaysamarat Balasaheb’s dream coming true. There is lawlessness in terms of women’s safety under the present government, it's not addressing the issues of farmers, youth, students and safety of women. We believe that Thackerays will change this picture, our party (Shiv Sena - UBT) gained more popularity even outside Maharashtra.” Ayodhya Poul Patil, a ShivSena activist and state co-ordinator of Party’s Social Media told Outlook.