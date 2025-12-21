Mahayuti (NDA) Dominates Maharashtra Local Body Polls; MVA Lagging

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has emerged with a clear advantage in the 2025 Maharashtra local body elections. As counting trends from across the state indicate Mahayuti securing more than 200 seats Out of 288 (246 Nagar Parishads and 42 Nagar Panchayats) in Maharashtra, Mahayuti is in comfortable position, While Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) lags with 50 seats according to the trends by 3 pm on Sunday, December 21. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar - allies of Mahayuti have performed well according to the trends. NCP (AP) is leading on 34 seats and Shivsena(Shinde faction) is leading on 44 seats.