SC Warns Maharashtra: Breach 50% Quota Cap In local polls

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, hearing petitions challenging the state's revised OBC reservation matrix, made it clear that the total reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) cannot surpass the constitutional ceiling. "If the plea is that nominations have started and the court should stay its hand, then we will stay the elections. Don't test the powers of this court," the bench remarked, underscoring that its earlier directions were never meant to allow exceeding the 50% limit set by a Constitution Bench.