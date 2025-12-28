Two Booked In J&K’s Doda For Using VPN Apps Despite District Ban

Doda district administration had imposed prohibitory orders banning the use of VPN services for security reasons.
FIRs were registered at Doda and Gandoh police stations, and police urged the public to follow district orders to maintain law and order.
Two men have been booked for allegedly using Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications on their mobile phones in violation of orders issued by the Doda district administration in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
The cases were registered as part of the strict enforcement of prohibitory orders imposed by the Doda district magistrate (DM), which ban the use of VPN services in the district on security grounds.
The accused were identified as Khalid Abrar and Mohd Irfan, police said.
According to a police spokesperson, a team from Bhagla Bharth police post was on routine patrol duty on Saturday when they noticed Abrar using a VPN application on his mobile phone.
When questioned, Abrar allegedly failed to give a satisfactory explanation and was taken into custody. A cognisable report was subsequently forwarded to Doda police station, leading to the registration of an FIR, the spokesperson said.
In a separate incident, Irfan, a resident of Tendla village in Chilli, was spotted at Shali Pul in Gandoh using a VPN application in violation of the prohibitory orders.
An FIR has been registered against him at Gandoh police station, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.
Jammu and Kashmir police appealed to the public to strictly comply with the directions issued by the district administration and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to help maintain law and order.