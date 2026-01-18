Security Tightened Across Kashmir Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Security forces have intensified sanitisation, search operations and area domination exercises across the Valley to ensure peaceful Republic Day events.
Mock drills are being conducted and security agencies remain on high alert to prevent any disruption or terror-related incidents.
Security forces have stepped up sanitisation and area domination exercises across Kashmir ahead of Republic Day to ensure peaceful and orderly celebrations in the Valley, officials said on Sunday.
They said random vehicle frisking is underway at major intersections in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to monitor any suspicious movement.
Search operations and area domination drills have also begun around venues where Republic Day functions will be held, officials added.
The main Republic Day समारोह in Kashmir will take place at Bakshi Stadium, where stringent security arrangements have been put in place.
Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Srinagar and other district headquarters, with checkpoints established at several locations, particularly at entry points to the city and adjoining districts, officials said.
Security at Republic Day venues across the Valley, including the stadium, has been further strengthened with a multi-layered security apparatus, they added.
Security agencies have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure that law and order is not disrupted or peace disturbed.
Sniffer dogs and metal detectors have been deployed to prevent any attempt by terrorists to carry out IED blasts ahead of Republic Day.
Officials said nothing is being left to chance, with mock security drills conducted at multiple locations across the Valley to deal with any eventuality.
(with PTI inputs)