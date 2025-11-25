Quota Cap Breach Casts Shadow On Maharashtra Local Polls; SC Says Results Subject To Final Ruling

The bench also noted inconsistencies in the figures presented regarding the number of bodies exceeding the reservation cap and asked the SEC to provide a precise list. Local body elections in Maharashtra have been stalled since 2021 due to the dispute over OBC quotas. In December 2021, the Supreme Court suspended the quota, holding that it could only be implemented after meeting the triple-test requirement laid down in earlier rulings. This requirement includes the creation of a commission to study backwardness, identifying the exact proportion of reservation needed based on that data, and ensuring that the combined reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs does not cross the 50 per cent threshold.