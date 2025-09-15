Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  • Maratha quota GR in Maharashtra raises alarm among OBC, SC, and ST groups.

  • CM Fadnavis urges calm; Sharad Pawar warns government actions risk social harmony.

  • Banjara hunger strikes and OBC morchas signal growing unrest over reservation rights.

The political climate in Maharashtra has grown tense following a government resolution (GR) issued earlier this month allowing Marathas to obtain OBC Kunbi caste certificates under the Hyderabad Gazette. The move has prompted protests and warnings from OBC, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups over the potential impact on their existing reservations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday cautioned against what he termed the “politics of extremes” over the issue, urging leaders from both communities to present facts to the public. “Politics of extremes is taking place on the issue and an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is finished. This is affecting the psyche of OBC students,” he said, according to PTI.

The GR, issued in response to protests led by activist Manoj Jarange seeking Maratha quota under the OBC category, has drawn sharp reactions from several caste organisations. OBC, Adivasi and Banjara groups have warned of protests demanding the withdrawal of the resolution.

Sandesh Chavan, president of Banjara outfit Gor Sena, said, “We were classified as a Scheduled Tribe and had reservation in Hyderabad state. We want the same rights restored.” He also claimed that a 32-year-old Banjara graduate from Dharashiv had died by suicide on Saturday, leaving a note pressing for ST reservation, reported PTI.

Since 11 September, members of the Banjara community have been on an indefinite hunger strike outside the Jalna collector’s office. Senior leader Haribhau Rathod has announced morchas in Jalna and Beed on Monday. Adivasi groups, however, have opposed the Banjara demand, arguing that the community already receives benefits under a 3 per cent quota for Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT).

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with Shinde - Photo: Getty Images
OBC activists Navnath Waghmare and Satusung Mundhe warned that expanding the quota to Marathas could threaten the rights of 374 castes currently listed under the OBC category. The OBC leaders have announced plans for a large morcha in Nagpur on 10 October, PTI reported.

Historically, the Marathwada region was under the Nizam of Hyderabad, whose administration documented castes and occupations in the gazette. In 1918, Marathas were granted reservations in education and jobs; a precedent now cited in support of the OBC claim. Five of the 17 districts under the Nizam; Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani and Osmanabad—later became part of Maharashtra.

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil with his supporters gathered in large numbers. - Getty Images
Responding to opposition criticism, CM Fadnavis said the Maratha quota GR would not affect OBC rights and asserted that “bogus” persons would not be allowed to avail of benefits meant for the segment. “Let there be a debate on the work done for OBCs under the BJP-led government and the work done under previous governments. They (Opposition) only resort to politics but we are committed to the welfare of the OBCs. At the same time, we are also committed to the welfare of the Maratha and all other communities,” Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

On the widening divide between Marathas and OBCs, the Chief Minister added, “Only those who have records of being Kunbi will be given certificates. No one will get certificates without such records. So the OBCs need not be worried. Politics of extremes is taking place on the issue and an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is finished. This is affecting the psyche of OBC students.”

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, criticised the government for not addressing the issue, stating that it appeared to be attempting to weaken the social fabric. “We must counter it and ensure it doesn’t happen, even if one has to pay a political price. There should be no compromise on social harmony and unity,” he said. Pawar rejected suggestions of any link between himself and Jarange’s agitation, saying, “Though anyone can say anything, we do not have even a slight connection with the Maratha reservation agitation by Manoj Jarange. These allegations are not based on truth.”

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 - PTI
Reacting to Pawar’s comments, Fadnavis remarked, “Everyone knows what Pawar saheb is famous for. When he says 'X', consider it as 'Y', and he is famous for it. He is a big leader, what more can I say about him?”

(With inputs from PTI)

