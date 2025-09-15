Responding to opposition criticism, CM Fadnavis said the Maratha quota GR would not affect OBC rights and asserted that “bogus” persons would not be allowed to avail of benefits meant for the segment. “Let there be a debate on the work done for OBCs under the BJP-led government and the work done under previous governments. They (Opposition) only resort to politics but we are committed to the welfare of the OBCs. At the same time, we are also committed to the welfare of the Maratha and all other communities,” Fadnavis said, reported PTI.