Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

In response, the state government said it would seek a legal opinion on applying the Hyderabad Gazetteer to recognize Marathas as Kunbis

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil
Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 Photo: PTI
- Patil criticized the government for failing to act on his demand for reservation under the OBC category

- Pointing to what he described as 58 lakh records demonstrating that Marathas are a sub-caste of Kunbis, Jarange demanded recognition based on documentation rather than delayed legal deliberation.

- This protest began on Friday, drawing widespread participation from the Maratha community

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil intensified his hunger strike on Monday in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, warning that he would stop drinking water from the third day onward and remain firm, even if state authorities responded with violence. He criticized the government for failing to act on his demand for reservation under the OBC category and urged officials to issue a government resolution based on existing records supporting Maratha-Kunbi lineage.

Pointing to what he described as 58 lakh records demonstrating that Marathas are a sub-caste of Kunbis, Jarange demanded recognition based on documentation rather than delayed legal deliberation. “Those who want reservation will take it. Don’t generalize Marathas as Kunbis if there is a legal issue,” he said.

In response, the state government said it would seek a legal opinion on applying the Hyderabad Gazetteer to recognize Marathas as Kunbis, a classification that would make them eligible under the OBC quota. A cabinet sub-committee chaired by a senior minister is actively reviewing the matter.

This protest began on Friday, drawing widespread participation from the Maratha community and causing significant disruptions in parts of Mumbai. Authorities have allowed the sit-in to continue for now, amid growing pressure from both sides to reach a resolution.

