Year-Ender 2025: Memorable Moments And Major Events From Indian Entertainment Industry - In Pics

Year 2025 witnessed some of the best Indian pop culture moments that went viral. Several Hindi and regional movies went on to become blockbusters, and many newcomers and fresh talents surprised us. Also, many major international artists performed in India, stunning us with their electrifying performances. This year also saw the passing of several prominent figures of the Indian entertainment industry, leaving us heartbroken. Have a look at some of the major industry events and memorable moments.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yearender 2025 Entertainment
1/10
Music composer and singer A R Rahman
Music composer and singer A R Rahman performs during ‘Haazri’, a musical event to pay tribute to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Yearender 2025 Entertainment in india-Canadian singer Shawn Mendes
Canadian singer Shawn Mendes performs during the Lollapalooza India 2025 music festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Former Australian cricketer David Warner
Former Australian cricketer David Warner, who is also playing a role in the film Robinhood, with actors Nithiin, Sreeleela, Ketika Sharma and others during pre-release and trailer launch event of the film, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
mortal remains of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar
Family members pay tribute to the mortal remains of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar at his residence, before his funeral, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
singer Zubeen Garg
An undated image of singer Zubeen Garg. Garg on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, died while scuba diving in Singapore | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Mohanlal
Malayalam film actor Mohanlal being greeted by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as fellow actor Rani Mukerji looks on during the 71st National Film Awards, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during unveiling of their 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' sculpture at Leicester Square, in London, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Actors Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal
Actors Kamal Haasan, left, Mohanlal, centre, and Nagarjuna Akkineni during the inauguration event of 'JioHotstar South Unbound', in Chennai, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa fans
Fans of jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa celebrate the release of his new film 'The Devil', at a theatre in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. The actor is currently lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini gets emotional during the prayer meeting of late actor Dharmendra, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, right, and Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: Shams Fifer Powers Big Mumbai Win; Jurel Hits Daddy Hundred For UP

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal Falls For 58 | KAR 137/4 (27)

  3. Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: KER In Deep Trouble At 99/5 As Chase Slips Further

  4. Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Priyansh Arya Brings Up Quick Fifty

  5. Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Krunal Pandya Leads Recovery As BRD Reach 161/4

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. SC To Hear CBI’s Plea On Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Sentence On Monday; Protest Erupts At Jantar Mantar

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. US ‘Has Become United Nations’: Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia

  3. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  4. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film