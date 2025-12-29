Brigitte Bardot, French Film Icon And Animal Rights Activist, Passes Away At 91

Brigitte Bardot's film career

Bardot starred in several French hits in the 1950s and 1960s, and became popular as a symbol of sexual liberation. And God Created Woman (1956) made her a global star. In her career, she appeared in about 50 movies before retiring from acting at age 39 in 1973. The Truth, Contempt, Viva Maria, Love on a Pillow, Two Weeks in September, and The Bear and the Doll, among others, are some of Brigitte Bardot's iconic films.