James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

Actor James Ransone died Friday, apparently by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.
He was best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire and Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two.
Ransone was 46 at the time of death.
Actor James Ransone, best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka in the TV series The Wire and Eddie Kaspbrak in the horror movie It: Chapter Two, passed away on Friday (December 19). He was 46. Reports state that Ransone was found dead at his Los Angeles residence.
James Ransone death reason
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ransone died by hanging. TMZ, which confirmed his death, reported that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the home and completed a death investigation. No foul play was suspected in James Ransone's death.
Who was James Ransone?
Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone studied at Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Maryland. He also attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan for one year. His first acting break was in the 2002 teen drama Ken Park.
James Ransone films and television career
Ransone became popular with his role of Ziggy Sobotka in the 12 episodes of the HBO series The Wire in 2003. His final appearance in the show was in the Season 2 finale. The actor also worked with Alexander Skarsgård in Generation Kill, where he played real-life Marine Cpl. Josh Ray Person in all seven episodes of the HBO mini-series. Ransone's final television appearance was in Season 2 of Poker Face, which aired in June.
He also played the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in the hit horror flick, It: Chapter Two.
Tangerine, Sinister, Sinister 2, Oldboy remake, The Black Phone and its sequel, V/H/S/85, Small Engine Repair and What We Found, among others, are some of his notable films. The Black Phone 2 was his last film appearance.
James Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children.