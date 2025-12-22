James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

James Ransone death: The Wire and It: Chapter Two actor passed away on Friday at age 46.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Actor James Ransone death
Actor James Ransone dies Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actor James Ransone died Friday, apparently by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

  • He was best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire and Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two.

  • Ransone was 46 at the time of death.

Actor James Ransone, best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka in the TV series The Wire and Eddie Kaspbrak in the horror movie It: Chapter Two, passed away on Friday (December 19). He was 46. Reports state that Ransone was found dead at his Los Angeles residence.

James Ransone death reason

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ransone died by hanging. TMZ, which confirmed his death, reported that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the home and completed a death investigation. No foul play was suspected in James Ransone's death.

Sreenivasan, the Comic Conscience of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away - null
Sreenivasan, the Comic Conscience of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Who was James Ransone?

Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone studied at Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Maryland. He also attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan for one year. His first acting break was in the 2002 teen drama Ken Park.

James Ransone films and television career

Ransone became popular with his role of Ziggy Sobotka in the 12 episodes of the HBO series The Wire in 2003. His final appearance in the show was in the Season 2 finale. The actor also worked with Alexander Skarsgård in Generation Kill, where he played real-life Marine Cpl. Josh Ray Person in all seven episodes of the HBO mini-series. Ransone's final television appearance was in Season 2 of Poker Face, which aired in June.

Related Content
Related Content

He also played the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in the hit horror flick, It: Chapter Two.

Tangerine, Sinister, Sinister 2, Oldboy remake, The Black Phone and its sequel, V/H/S/85, Small Engine Repair and What We Found, among others, are some of his notable films. The Black Phone 2 was his last film appearance.

Actor Gil Gerard dies at 82 - X
Gil Gerard, Buck Rogers In The 25th Century Star, Passes Away At 82, After Battling Rare Cancer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

James Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  2. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  3. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  4. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

  5. Who Is Sameer Minhas? Meet Pakistan Colts Opener Who Toyed With Indian Bowling In U19 Asia Cup Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. President Murmu Gives Assent To VB-G RAM G Bill

  3. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

  4. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  5. Trump Plans Aggressive Expansion Of Immigration Crackdown In 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  4. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  5. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm