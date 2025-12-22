James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

James Ransone films and television career

Ransone became popular with his role of Ziggy Sobotka in the 12 episodes of the HBO series The Wire in 2003. His final appearance in the show was in the Season 2 finale. The actor also worked with Alexander Skarsgård in Generation Kill, where he played real-life Marine Cpl. Josh Ray Person in all seven episodes of the HBO mini-series. Ransone's final television appearance was in Season 2 of Poker Face, which aired in June.