Gil Gerard, Buck Rogers In The 25th Century Star, Passes Away At 82, After Battling Rare Cancer

Gil Gerard had also written a statement that his wife shared on Facebook after his demise.

Hollywood actor Gil Gerard, best known for the 1979 NBC sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, breathed his last Tuesday (December 16) after battling a rare cancer. He was 82.

On Tuesday evening, Gil Gerard’s death was confirmed by his wife, Janet, in a Facebook post.

“Early this morning Gil – my soulmate – lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer,” wrote Janet in her post. “From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely,” she added in her tribute for her late husband.

Gerard also wrote a statement before his demise, which his wife shared on Facebook Tuesday night.

“My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying,” read his statement. “My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Who was Gil Gerard?

Gerard was born in 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. He featured in commercials and small roles on television in the 70s before his big break with Buck Rogers.

Gerard played Capt. William "Buck" Rogers, in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, which ran for two seasons from 1979 to 1981.

His other TV works include Sidekicks, Nightingales, E.A.R.T.H. Force and Days of Our Lives. Space Captain and Callista, The Nice Guys and Blood Fare are some of his notable films.

