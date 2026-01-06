Timothee Chalamet Starrer Marty Supreme Gets India Release Date

Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme will release in India soon.
PVRINOX Pictures, which will distribute the film in India, shared the news on social media.
Timothée Chalamet won best actor at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old star won the trophy for his performance in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, where he played an ambitious table-tennis player.
The American sports comedy-drama, loosely based on the life and career of American table tennis player Marty Reisman, premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025. Later, it was released in the United States on December 25, 2025. Marty Supreme received widespread acclaim for its direction, screenplay and Chalamet was raved for his stellar act.
The critically acclaimed film is now set for release in India this January. PVRINOX Pictures shared the news on social media.
When is Marty Supreme releasing in India?
Marty Supreme will make its India debut on January 23, 2026. It will be distributed by PVRINOX Pictures.
"7 years of hardwork is coming to the table soon. Marty Supreme - In cinemas January 23," wrote the movie chain.
Apart from starring in the film, Chalamet also co-produced it. The film also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in significant roles.
Darius Khondji took care of the cinematography, while Daniel Lopatin composed the musical score.