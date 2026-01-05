Critics Choice Awards 2026: One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture; Adolescence, The Pitt Dominate In TV Categories

In the film categories, One Battle After Another won big at the Critics Choice Awards 2026. Adolescence, and The Pitt dominated in the TV Categories

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
One Battle After Another Still
One Battle After Another wins big at Critics Choice Awards 2026 Photo: IMDB
  • In the film categories, One Battle After Another won big at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

  • Other big winners were Sinners, KPop Demon Hunters, The Pitt, and Adolescence, among others.

  • Adolescence actors Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty won major trophies for their performances.

Critics Choice Awards 2026: The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony was held on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler for the fourth consecutive year. The award ceremony saw prominent figures from film and television industries.

In the film categories, Ryan Coogler's Sinners topped the Critics Choice Awards, by securing 17 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It competed for the Best Picture with One Battle After Another, which secured 14 nominations. Hamnet and Frankenstein bagged 11 nominations each.

Paul Thomas Anderson's film claimed the Best Picture prize at this year’s ceremony. The Best Director award went to Anderson. The Warner Bros. film also walked away with the Best Adapted Screenplay.

The ceremony handed the best actor to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme. Jessie Buckley took home the best actress trophy for Hamnet. Jacob Elordi received best supporting actor for Frankenstein, while Amy Madigan won best supporting actress for Weapons

On the television side, Adolescence dominated the 2026 Critics Choice Awards' limited series categories. Stephen Graham won the Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category, while Owen Cooper secured the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Here's the full list of 2026 Critics Choice Awards film and TV winners

Best Picture

Bugonia 
Frankenstein
Hamnet 
Jay Kelly 
Marty Supreme 
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value 
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme 
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon 
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners 
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent 

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet - WINNER)
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee 
Emma Stone – Bugonia 

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein - WINNER
Paul Mescal – Hamnet 
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another 
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly 
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value 

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value 
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good 
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value 
Amy Madigan – Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor / Actress

Everett Blunck – The Plague
Miles Caton – Sinners - WINNERS
Cary Christopher – Weapons 
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family 
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl 

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein 
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value 
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly 
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners - WINNER
Zach Cregger – Weapons 
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby 
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams 
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Will Tracy – Bugonia 
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet 

Best Casting and Ensemble

Nina Gold – Hamnet 
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly 
Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme 
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
Francine Maisler – Sinners - WINNER
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good 

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – F1 
Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
Łukasz Żal – Hamnet 
Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams - WINNER

Best Production Design

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein - WINNER
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme 
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners 
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good 

Best Editing

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite 
Stephen Mirrione – F1 - WINNER
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor 
Michael P. Shawver – Sinners

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein - WINNER
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet 
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda 
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman 
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners 
Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

Best Hair and Makeup

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein - WINNER
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners 
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine 
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons 
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good 

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein 
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman 

Best Stunt Design

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina 
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1
Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning - WINNER
Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another
Andy Gill – Sinners
Giedrius Nagys – Warfare 

Best Animated Feature

Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain 
Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
The Naked Gun - WINNER
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

It Was Just an Accident 
Left-Handed Girl 
No Other Choice 
The Secret Agent - WINNER
Sirat 
Belén

Best Song

Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1
Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee 
Train Dreams – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good 

Best Score

Hans Zimmer – F1
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Max Richter – Hamnet 
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners - WINNER

Best Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1- WINNER
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners
Laia Casanovas – Sirat 
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth
Andor 
The Diplomat 
Paradise
The Pitt - WINNER
Pluribus
Severance
Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor 
Mark Ruffalo – Task 
Adam Scott – Severance
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman 
Noah Wyle – The Pitt - WINNER

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock 
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age 
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
Wood Harris – Forever
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Tramell Tillman – Severance - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age 
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt - WINNER
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock 

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth 
Ghosts 
Hacks 
Nobody Wants This 
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio - WINNER

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside 
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical 
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones 
Seth Rogen – The Studio - WINNER
Alexander Skarsgard – Murderbot 

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face 
Rose McIver – Ghosts 
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
Jean Smart – Hacks - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio - WINNER
Paul W. Downs – Hacks 
Asher Grodman – Ghosts 
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper 
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary 
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Best Limited Series

Adolescence - WINNER
All Her Fault 
Chief of War 
Death by Lightning 
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy 
Dope Thief 
Dying for Sex 
The Girlfriend 

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - WINNER
Deep Cover 
The Gorge 
Mountainhead 
Nonnas 
Summer of ’69 

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen Graham – Adolescence - WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story 
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister 
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault - WINNER
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend 
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence - WINNER
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Michael Peña – All Her Fault
Ashley Walters – Adolescence 
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence - WINNER
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning 
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy 
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Julianne Moore – Sirens 
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence 

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century 
Red Alert
Squid Game - WINNER
When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers 
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
South Park- WINNER
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show
Hot Ones 
Jimmy Kimmel Live! - WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers 
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen 

Best Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Saturday Night Live

Best Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian 
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things 
Marc Maron: Panicked 
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem 
SNL50: The Anniversary Special - WINNER

