Brit Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Olivia Dean Dominates With Four Prizes, Sam Fender Bags Two

The 46th edition of the Brit Awards ceremony, presented by British Phonographic Industry, took place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, it was the first time in the ceremony's history that it was held outside London. It was an eventful night with some amazing artists turning heads on the red carpet. The night was memorable for several artists as they received awards. The awards ceremony was also filled with some electrifying performances by Harry Styles, Wolf Alice, Raye, Sombr, Rosalía and Olivia Dean, among others.