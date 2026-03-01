Brit Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Olivia Dean Dominates With Four Prizes, Sam Fender Bags Two

Olivia Dean is the most awarded artist of the 2026 BRIT Awards. She won all the categories she was nominated in.
Sam Fender bagged two trophies. Lola Young, ROSALÍA, Rosé & Bruno Mars and others also won top honours.
The 46th edition of the Brit Awards ceremony, presented by British Phonographic Industry, took place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, it was the first time in the ceremony's history that it was held outside London. It was an eventful night with some amazing artists turning heads on the red carpet. The night was memorable for several artists as they received awards. The awards ceremony was also filled with some electrifying performances by Harry Styles, Wolf Alice, Raye, Sombr, Rosalía and Olivia Dean, among others.
Dean, who led the list of nominations in the Brit Awards 2026, dominated with four wins. The Grammy-winning artist clinched the coveted artist of the year award, album of the year, best pop act and alongside Sam Fender, received the song of the year, for their hit Rein Me In.
In the international song of the year category, Bruno Mars and Rosé bagged the award for APT. Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia took home the international artist of the year award while British rock band Wolf Alice won group of the year.
The late Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last year, was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out BRIT Awards 2026 full winners list here.
Artist of the year
Olivia Dean - Winner
Dave
Fred Again
Jade
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Group of the year
Wolf Alice - Winner
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Album of the year
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving - Winner
Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing
Breakthrough artist
Lola Young - Winner
Barry Can’t Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Skye Newman
International artist
Rosalía - Winner
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
International group
Geese - Winner
Haim
Huntr/x
Tame Impala
Turnstile
Song of the year (voted by the public)
Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In - Winner
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings
Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion remix)
Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran – Azizam
Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi – Survive
Lola Young – Messy
Myles Smith – Nice to Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Skye Newman – Family Matters
International song of the year (voted by the public)
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. - Winner
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
Huntr/x – Golden
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – Undressed
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Alternative/rock act
Sam Fender - Winner
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Pop act
Olivia Dean - Winner
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Raye
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
Dave - Winner
Central Cee
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
R&B act
Sault - Winner
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable
Dance act
Fred Again, Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Winner
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji
Critics’ choice
Jacob Alon
Producer of the year
PinkPantheress
Songwriter of the year
Noel Gallagher
Outstanding contribution to music
Mark Ronson
Lifetime achievement
Ozzy Osbourne