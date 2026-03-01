Brit Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Olivia Dean Dominates With Four Prizes, Sam Fender Bags Two

Olivia Dean is the most awarded artist of the 2026 BRIT Awards. She won all the categories she was nominated for.

Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean wins maximum awards at Brit Awards 2026 Photo: X/Charts Olivia Dean
The 46th edition of the Brit Awards ceremony, presented by British Phonographic Industry, took place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, it was the first time in the ceremony's history that it was held outside London. It was an eventful night with some amazing artists turning heads on the red carpet. The night was memorable for several artists as they received awards. The awards ceremony was also filled with some electrifying performances by Harry Styles, Wolf Alice, Raye, Sombr, Rosalía and Olivia Dean, among others.

Dean, who led the list of nominations in the Brit Awards 2026, dominated with four wins. The Grammy-winning artist clinched the coveted artist of the year award, album of the year, best pop act and alongside Sam Fender, received the song of the year, for their hit Rein Me In.

In the international song of the year category, Bruno Mars and Rosé bagged the award for APT. Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia took home the international artist of the year award while British rock band Wolf Alice won group of the year.

The late Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last year, was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out BRIT Awards 2026 full winners list here.

Artist of the year

Olivia Dean - Winner
Dave
Fred Again
Jade
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem

Group of the year

Wolf Alice - Winner
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg

Album of the year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving - Winner
Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Breakthrough artist

Lola Young - Winner
Barry Can’t Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Skye Newman

International artist

Rosalía - Winner
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator

International group

Geese - Winner
Haim
Huntr/x
Tame Impala
Turnstile

Song of the year (voted by the public)

Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In - Winner
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings
Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion remix)
Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran – Azizam
Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi – Survive
Lola Young – Messy
Myles Smith – Nice to Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Skye Newman – Family Matters

International song of the year (voted by the public)

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. - Winner
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
Huntr/x – Golden
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – Undressed
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Alternative/rock act

Sam Fender - Winner
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice

Pop act

Olivia Dean - Winner
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Raye

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Dave - Winner
Central Cee
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner

R&B act

Sault - Winner
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable

Dance act

Fred Again, Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Winner
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji

Critics’ choice

Jacob Alon

Producer of the year

PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the year

Noel Gallagher

Outstanding contribution to music

Mark Ronson

Lifetime achievement

Ozzy Osbourne

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times