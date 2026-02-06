2026 NFL Honors: Matthew Stafford Edges Drake Maye For AP Most Valuable Player

Matthew Stafford walked away with the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award and a declaration that he’s returning to the Los Angeles Rams for another season. Stafford edged Drake Maye for the MVP award on Thursday night in the closest race since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were co-winners in 2003. Stafford received 24 of 50 first-place votes while Maye got 23. But Maye has a chance to go home this week with a Vince Lombardi Trophy. He leads the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Los Angeles, Rams' Matthew Stafford accepts the AP Most Valuable Player award during the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Carolina Panthers Tetairoa McMillan
Carolina Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan smiles after winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award during football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey smiles after winning the Salute to Service award during football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett speaks after winning AP Defensive Player of the Year during football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey accepts the AP Comeback Player of the Year award during the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce presents the Protector of the Year award during the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Bobby Wagner-Walter Payton Man of the Year
Washington Commanders' Bobby Wagner poses after winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award during football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Tiffany Haddish presents the AP Coach of the Year
Tiffany Haddish presents the AP Coach of the Year award during the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-A.J. Terrell Jr and Haley Amoree
Atlanta Falcons' A.J. Terrell Jr., left, and Haley Amoree arrive for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Rapper E-40
Rapper E-40 performs during the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Cameron Dicker, Annie Buerk
Los Angeles Chargers' Cameron Dicker, left, and Annie Buerk arrive for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Carson Schwesinger
Cleveland Browns' Carson Schwesinger poses after winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award during the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Matt York
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Arik Armstead and wife Mindy
Jacksonville Jaguars' Arik Armstead, left, and his wife, Mindy, arrive for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett arrives for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, right, arrives at football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Jon Hamm
Show host, Jon Hamm poses after the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Matt York
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Jordan Love and wife, Ronika Stone
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love, right, and his wife, Ronika Stone, arrive for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, left, and Sarah Jane Ramos arrive at football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl arrives for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
2026 NFL Football Honors award show-Russell Wilson
New York Giants' Russell Wilson, right, and his wife, Ciara, take photos with fans as they arrive for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
