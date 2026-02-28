OKC Thunder Vs Denver Nuggets, NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander  Leads Thunder To 127-121 OT Victory

Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 127-121 in overtime on Friday, with Alex Caruso redeeming a missed game-winning floater by stealing the ball and scoring a key layup late in extra time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 36 points, nine assists, and two steals in his return from a nine-game absence, while Chet Holmgren contributed 15 points, 21 rebounds, and three blocks. The game got chippy early, with Nikola Jokic shoving multiple Thunder players, including Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams, resulting in technicals for Jokic and Williams and a Flagrant 2 on Dort, but Oklahoma City held on to claim the victory.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, back, tries to steal the ball from Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball Game: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, second from left, goes after the ball in front of Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes up to shoot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guards Cason Wallace (22) and Alex Caruso (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA 2025-26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, left, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA 2025-26: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, left, looks for an opening past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, left, gets past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
