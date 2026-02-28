OKC Thunder Vs Denver Nuggets, NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder To 127-121 OT Victory
Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 127-121 in overtime on Friday, with Alex Caruso redeeming a missed game-winning floater by stealing the ball and scoring a key layup late in extra time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 36 points, nine assists, and two steals in his return from a nine-game absence, while Chet Holmgren contributed 15 points, 21 rebounds, and three blocks. The game got chippy early, with Nikola Jokic shoving multiple Thunder players, including Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams, resulting in technicals for Jokic and Williams and a Flagrant 2 on Dort, but Oklahoma City held on to claim the victory.
