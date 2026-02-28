Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are the top contenders to replace Salman Agha as Pakistan's new T20I captain

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohsin Naqvi In Action
According to reports Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha to be removed as T20I captain after T20 World Cup 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
  • Salman Ali Agha will be removed as Pakistan's T20I captain despite the T20I World Cup's result

  • Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are front-runners to replace Salman Ali Agha

  • Babar Azam will also be most likely dropped from the T20I side

Salman Ali Agha will be sacked as Pakistan's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup 2026, regardless of the outcome of the campaign. Along with him, some of the senior players may also be dropped from the side after the campaign.

According to reliable sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board, chairman Mohsin Naqvi is unhappy with how the current World Cup campaign has turned out for Pakistan, as prior to the tournament, he was assured otherwise by the relevant stakeholders of Pakistan cricket.

"Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup," the source said on Saturday.

The source reiterated that the sacking of Salman Ali Agha is certain, while the chairman will also have a candid discussion with coach Mike Hesson about the future of some players.

"Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international career after the World Cup," the source said.

Shadab And Shaheen Emerge Front-Runners To Replace Salman Agha

It is also being reported that all-rounder Shadab Khan and speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi are the front-runners to replace Salman Ali Agha as the next T20I captain of Pakistan.

Interestingly, Shaheen is already the captain of Pakistan's ODI team, and this change will completely give the reins of Pakistan's white-ball cricket in his hands.

End Of Road For Babar Azam In T20Is?

It is reported that coach Mike Hesson already discussed with the PCB Chairman the need to influx new talent in Pakistan's T20I setup to move ahead with the changing dynamics of modern cricket.

"So, after the World Cup, you can expect major changes in the Pakistan T20 set-up," the source said.

This could very well be curtains on Babar Azam's T20I career, which consists of 145 matches, unless he changes the fortunes of Pakistan in the match against Sri Lanka and the knockouts with his bat.

From PTI Inputs

Published At:
