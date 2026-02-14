IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The spotlight returns to the handshake controversy ahead of the Colombo clash, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha offering a cryptic response

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup IND-PAK handshake Salman Ali Agha comments
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, with questions to whether the customary handshake will take place

  • Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha declined to confirm plans, saying “we will see”

  • The Pakistan captain urged that cricket be played in the right spirit

With India set to face Pakistan in a high-profile ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match in Colombo on February 15, the ‘handshake’ question has again surfaced.

Ever since the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Indian cricketers of all age groups have refused the pre- and post-match customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts, with fans wondering if that snub will continue in the upcoming IND vs PAK match as well.

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the match, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refused to confirm whether his team would shake hands with the Indian players at the toss or after Sunday’s encounter.

When asked about it in the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Agha had a short and cryptic reply: “We will see about it tomorrow.”

Team India’s refusal to shake hands with the Pakistani players came amid the Pahalgam terrorist attack, where Pakistani-backed terrorists killed 26 people. After India’s military response – Operation Sindoor – led to a war-like situation between the neighbouring countries, the BCCI instituted the ‘no handshake’ policy.

‘Cricket Should Be Played In Spirit’: Agha’s Message

Irrespective of whether the teams shake hands or not, Salman Ali Agha stressed that the spirit of the game must be maintained, despite the political tensions between the two countries.

“Cricket should be played in (right) spirit,” Agha said. “My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It’s up to them (India) to decide what to do.”

As per media reports, the Indian camp has maintained a measured approach ahead of the match and will follow the instructions of the higher authorities. However, the players reportedly are aware of the strong anti-Pakistan sentiments that exist among the public on social media.

When Is India vs Pakistan Match?

After threats of boycott, the India vs Pakistan group-stage game will be played as scheduled on February 15, 2026. The high-octane match will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Published At:
