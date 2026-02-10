When Is India Vs Pakistan Match? Has IND V PAK Match Rescheduled? - Know Full Details

IND vs PAK match at the T20 WC to go ahead
The two arch-rivals will meet in Colombo on Feb 15
PCB said to to called off their boycott stance in a tripartite meeting alongside BCB & ICC officials
The mouth-watering India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will go ahead as usual, after a resolution was reached between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Lahore.
Pakistan have called off their boycott stance over the India fixture after their country's Prime Minister gave the go-ahead. In a post on social media, the PAK government said it allowed the team to take the field against India "in view of the outcomes achieved, as well as the request of friendly countries".
Has the IND vs PAK Rescheduled?
The Pakistan Government gave the green light for the India vs Pakistan, group-fixture after calling off the boycott. The apex cricketing body, ICC stated that the dialogue was “open, constructive and congenial”, with all parties agreeing to remain united and serving towards the best interests of the game.
“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success,” the ICC said.
When Is India vs Pakistan Match?
With all the political hullabaloo out of the way, the cracking IND vs PAK contest at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on February 15, Sunday at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game will be a day-and-night affair.
Earlier, the PAK team had opted to pull out of the game citing their government's orders as advice, and raising dark cloud over one of cricket's biggest fixture, but with the latest developments in place, it seems the game will go ahead as per schedule.