IND Vs PAK: How Many Times Have India Defeated Pakistan In ICC ODI And T20 World Cups?

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs and progressed to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight. With this win, they have further extended their record against the rivals across ODI and T20 World Cup

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. AP Photo
  • India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • With the win, India now extended their record against Pakistan in World Cups

  • Check India's head-to-head against Pakistan in World Cups below

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, Saturday. Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant half-century while India's bowling unit performed collectively.

India posted a competitive total of 175/7 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat by Pakistan. The highlight of the first innings was a blistering knock by Ishan Kishan, who smashed 77 runs off just 40 balls. India lost opener Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the very first over to a gamble by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who chose to open the bowling himself.

Kishan took charge immediately, reaching his half-century in just 27 balls and hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes to keep the run rate high despite a sluggish pitch. Saim Ayub turned the game by taking 3 wickets for 25 runs, dismissing Kishan, Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (0) in quick succession

Captain Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Shivam Dube (27) played vital cameos to steady the ship and push the score past 150. A late flurry from Rinku Singh and a 16-run final over against Shaheen Afridi ensured India finished with a strong target of 176.

Chasing it, Pakistan lost wickets in a heap. Sahibzada Farhan (0) was dismissed in the first over by Hardik Pandya after he miscued a pull shot. Saim Ayub (6) departed the next over along with captain Salman Ali Agha (4). Pakistan were down to 13/3 and it was very much looking bleak for them.

The spinners joined the attack and despite a fighting partnership between Usman Khan (44) and Shadab Khan (14), India kept chipping in with regular wickets and Pakistan got bowled out for only 114. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy scalped two wickets each. Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma also rolled their arms and shared two wickets between them. With this win India are now qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight.

How Many Times Have India Defeated Pakistan In World Cups?

In ICC T20 World Cup

Total Matches: 9

India Won: 9

Pakistan Won: 1

No Result: 0

In ICC Cricket World Cup

Total Matches: 8

India Won: 8

Pakistan Won: 0

No Result: 0

