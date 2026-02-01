India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup: Get preview and live streaming information for the IND vs PAK Group A match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, 15 February at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash. Photo: BCCI/X
  • India and Pakistan will clash on February 15, 2026

  • The India vs Pakistan Group A encounter is the 27th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Last time the two sides clashed, India won

India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter in Group A match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026 (Sunday).

India last played Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final where they secured victory. Since then, the two sides have been engaging with controversies very often. India refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi and are yet to receive it. Meanwhile, Pakistan initially boycotted the India game due to a solidarity stance with Bangladesh, but then after meeting with ICC, they flipped their position. All these has set the match up nicely for the fans.

Both India and Pakistan are coming out of comfortable victories in the first two games. They are the two favourites two qualify from Group A, but none want to take a chance given how Pakistan fared last time after losing the India game. A win in this game, can seal either of the sides a place in the Super Eight. That will work as added motivation for the two sides who will engaged in high-intensity action.

For India, Abhishek Sharma is all set to return in the playing XI. He missed the Namibia game, but Suryakumar Yadav has assured that he will play. Given the conditions in Colombo, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play as well. Arshdeep Singh is likely to sit out for him.

For Pakistan, much conversation has been around Usman Tariq and his action. They are likely to go unchanged in this game and use the conditions of Colombo to launch their spin attack consisting of Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz. India has lately not done well against spin.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm IST.


Where will the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Kannada in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

