  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. arshdeep singh
images

Name: Arshdeep Singh

DOB: 5th February 1999

Arshdeep Singh is an Indian professional cricketer who pays for the national cricket team. In Indian domestic cricket, he plays for Punjab and in IPL he plays for Punjab Kings. He is a left-arm medium-fast bowler and left-handed lower-order batter. Arshdeep made his international debut for the Indian team in July 2022 in a T20I match against England. He bowled a maiden over in his debut, becoming just the third Indian bowler to do so on the T20I debut.

Arshdeep had a natural ability for cricket from an early age. He was a competitive youth cricket player who made an impression in the Katoch Shield competition. He was even selected for the Indian under-19 cricket squad that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

When Arshdeep represented Punjab's under-23 cricket team in the CK Nayudu Trophy in 2018, his domestic career truly took off. Against Rajasthan's under-23 team in their second innings, he claimed eight wickets, including a hat-trick, finishing with a total of 10 wickets. He established himself in the domestic circuit in January 2019 when he played his first-class debut for Punjab against Vidarbha in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

Arshdeep was soon discovered by Kings XI Punjab (later renamed Punjab Kings) in December 2018 at the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction. On April 16, 2019, he made his IPL debut and became the team’s second-highest wicket-taker.

He was called up to the Indian squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November 2019. This demonstrated his ability to play cricket at the international level and was a major turning point in his career. Arshdeep was selected as one of the net bowlers for India's visit to Sri Lanka in June 2021. He gained great learning experiences and was further introduced to the nuances of international cricket as a result of being included in the national squad. For the last two Twenty20 International (T20I) matches of the tour, Arshdeep was called up to the main squad when a positive COVID-19 case surfaced inside the Indian team.

Arshdeep was included in India's T20I squads for their series against South Africa in May 2022 and Ireland in June 2022. Arshdeep decided to play for Kent County Cricket Club in the 2023 English County Championship in March 2023.

For their tour of England, he was included in India's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) teams. In July 2022, he was called up to the Indian ODI team for their away series against the West Indies.

Arshdeep's wish eventually came true on July 7, 2022. In Southampton, he made his India T20I debut against England. In this match he not only took the last two wickets for England, but he also became just the third Indian bowler to deliver a maiden over in a Twenty20 International on his debut.

Arshdeep maintained his form throughout the 2022 campaign. With seven wickets in five matches, he was instrumental in India's Twenty20 International series victory over the West Indies. His inclusion in the Indian T20I team was assured by his capacity to claim wickets. He was included in the Indian team for the next, August 2022, Asia Cup. Against South Africa in October 2022 after the Asia Cup, he took five wickets in just two games.

Arshdeep's selection for the September 2022 ICC T20 World Cup marked the apex of his cricket career as he became India's top wicket-taker in the competition.

With his ODI debut against New Zealand in Auckland in November 2022, Arshdeep's international career took another positive turn. In the three-match ODI series, he did not manage to take any wickets, but in the next two Twenty20 international matches, he proved his bowling ability by taking four wickets.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  2. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18