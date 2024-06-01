Arshdeep Singh is an Indian professional cricketer who pays for the national cricket team. In Indian domestic cricket, he plays for Punjab and in IPL he plays for Punjab Kings. He is a left-arm medium-fast bowler and left-handed lower-order batter. Arshdeep made his international debut for the Indian team in July 2022 in a T20I match against England. He bowled a maiden over in his debut, becoming just the third Indian bowler to do so on the T20I debut.

Arshdeep had a natural ability for cricket from an early age. He was a competitive youth cricket player who made an impression in the Katoch Shield competition. He was even selected for the Indian under-19 cricket squad that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

When Arshdeep represented Punjab's under-23 cricket team in the CK Nayudu Trophy in 2018, his domestic career truly took off. Against Rajasthan's under-23 team in their second innings, he claimed eight wickets, including a hat-trick, finishing with a total of 10 wickets. He established himself in the domestic circuit in January 2019 when he played his first-class debut for Punjab against Vidarbha in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

Arshdeep was soon discovered by Kings XI Punjab (later renamed Punjab Kings) in December 2018 at the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction. On April 16, 2019, he made his IPL debut and became the team’s second-highest wicket-taker.

He was called up to the Indian squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November 2019. This demonstrated his ability to play cricket at the international level and was a major turning point in his career. Arshdeep was selected as one of the net bowlers for India's visit to Sri Lanka in June 2021. He gained great learning experiences and was further introduced to the nuances of international cricket as a result of being included in the national squad. For the last two Twenty20 International (T20I) matches of the tour, Arshdeep was called up to the main squad when a positive COVID-19 case surfaced inside the Indian team.

Arshdeep was included in India's T20I squads for their series against South Africa in May 2022 and Ireland in June 2022. Arshdeep decided to play for Kent County Cricket Club in the 2023 English County Championship in March 2023.

For their tour of England, he was included in India's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) teams. In July 2022, he was called up to the Indian ODI team for their away series against the West Indies.

Arshdeep's wish eventually came true on July 7, 2022. In Southampton, he made his India T20I debut against England. In this match he not only took the last two wickets for England, but he also became just the third Indian bowler to deliver a maiden over in a Twenty20 International on his debut.

Arshdeep maintained his form throughout the 2022 campaign. With seven wickets in five matches, he was instrumental in India's Twenty20 International series victory over the West Indies. His inclusion in the Indian T20I team was assured by his capacity to claim wickets. He was included in the Indian team for the next, August 2022, Asia Cup. Against South Africa in October 2022 after the Asia Cup, he took five wickets in just two games.

Arshdeep's selection for the September 2022 ICC T20 World Cup marked the apex of his cricket career as he became India's top wicket-taker in the competition.

With his ODI debut against New Zealand in Auckland in November 2022, Arshdeep's international career took another positive turn. In the three-match ODI series, he did not manage to take any wickets, but in the next two Twenty20 international matches, he proved his bowling ability by taking four wickets.