India Vs England Test Series: Three Unlucky Indian Players Who Could Not Get A Game

India made four changes to their Playing XI for the fifth and final Test. The Shubman Gill-led side did not once retain the Playing XI across five Tests and yet three members of the squad could not get even one game. The three players were particularly unfortunate especially when you consider the fact that India called Anshul Kamboj from outside the squad to include the pacer in the fourth Test.
Keep reading to know about the three players who could not get a chance in the Playing XI despite staying with the squad for a month and a half.
Arshdeep Singh
There were reports suggesting that the Punjab left-arm pacer was in line to make his Test debut in the fifth Test. However, Prasidh Krishna, who was dropped after the first two Tests, got the nod ahead of Arshdeep probably because of his experience.
Arshdeep is a T20 star but has not played red ball cricket that much. In 21 matches for Punjab, the left-arm seamer has taken 66 wickets at an ordinary average of 30.37.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
After hitting fifties in both of the practice matches ahead of the series, Easwaran had positioned himself as a prime contender for the extra opener's role. However, both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were so solid at the top of the order that India never needed the services of Easwaran.
The Bengal opener has been with the Indian team for some time now but has not been able to break through in the Playing XI.
Kuldeep Yadav
Ahead of the series, Kuldeep was thought of as a trump card but as fate would have it, the left-arm wrist spinner could not even get a game. India kept trying different combinations but nowhere could Kuldeep fit in. Ultimately, despite possessing a rare skill, Kuldeep remains out of contention of the Indian red ball side.