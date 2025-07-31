India Vs England Test Series: Three Unlucky Indian Players Who Could Not Get A Game

India Vs England Test Series: Keep reading to know about the three players who could not get a chance in the Playing XI despite staying with the Indian squad for a month and a half

Outlook Sports Desk
IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India made four changes to their Playing XI for the fifth and final Test. The Shubman Gill-led side did not once retain the Playing XI across five Tests and yet three members of the squad could not get even one game. The three players were particularly unfortunate especially when you consider the fact that India called Anshul Kamboj from outside the squad to include the pacer in the fourth Test.

Keep reading to know about the three players who could not get a chance in the Playing XI despite staying with the squad for a month and a half.

Arshdeep Singh

There were reports suggesting that the Punjab left-arm pacer was in line to make his Test debut in the fifth Test. However, Prasidh Krishna, who was dropped after the first two Tests, got the nod ahead of Arshdeep probably because of his experience.

Arshdeep is a T20 star but has not played red ball cricket that much. In 21 matches for Punjab, the left-arm seamer has taken 66 wickets at an ordinary average of 30.37.

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the final day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. - AP Photo/Jon Super
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: Gill Breaks Gavaskar's Record For Most Runs By An India Captain In A Series

BY Jagdish Yadav

Abhimanyu Easwaran

After hitting fifties in both of the practice matches ahead of the series, Easwaran had positioned himself as a prime contender for the extra opener's role. However, both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were so solid at the top of the order that India never needed the services of Easwaran.

The Bengal opener has been with the Indian team for some time now but has not been able to break through in the Playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav

Ahead of the series, Kuldeep was thought of as a trump card but as fate would have it, the left-arm wrist spinner could not even get a game. India kept trying different combinations but nowhere could Kuldeep fit in. Ultimately, despite possessing a rare skill, Kuldeep remains out of contention of the Indian red ball side.

Published At:
