Senegal Vs Congo DR Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch SEN Vs COD In Africa Cup Of Nations?

AFCON 2025-26: Catch all the info related to streaming, broadcast, venue and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group D stage match between Senegal and Congo DR


Senegal Vs Congo DR Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch SEN Vs COD?
Senegal Vs Congo DR Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch SEN Vs COD In Africa Cup Of Nations? (Photo:X|@fecofa_kinshasa)
  • Senegal aim to build on their strong start and move closer to qualification

  • DR Congo rely on defensive solidity after a narrow opening win

  • The match will be live streamed on Fancode app and website

Senegal and DR Congo are set for a pivotal Group D Africa Cup of Nations clash at the Stade Ibn-Batouta in Tangier, with both sides eyeing early knockout qualification.

Senegal opened their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Botswana, powered by Nicolas Jackson’s brace, asserting their credentials as tournament favourites and reinforcing their strong form in continental football.

The Lions of Teranga have a deep, balanced squad and will be keen to maintain momentum against a confident Congolese outfit. DR Congo arrive in Morocco on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Benin, showing resilience and tactical discipline under coach Sebastien Desabre.

Despite opting to rest key forward Yoane Wissa to manage fitness for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Leopards have solid spine and will look to frustrate Senegal with organized defending and quick transitions. Their opening victory has put them in a strong position in Group D ahead of this Saturday’s meeting.

Senegal Vs Congo DR, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will Senegal Vs Congo DR be played in AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations match, Senegal Vs Congo DR, will be played at the Grand Stade de Tanger, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST on December 27.

Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Senegal Vs Congo DR in AFCON 2025?

The Senegal Vs Congo DR, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.

Senegal Vs Congo DR, AFCON 2025-26: Predicted XIs

Senegal: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; I. Gueye, P. Gueye, Ndiaye; Mane, I. Sarr, Jackson

Congo DR: Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Bongonda, Mbuku, Bakambu

